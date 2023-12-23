Lawsuit hits Cardi B and Offset over alleged Los Angeles rental home damage

A lawsuit has been filed against Cardi B and Offset for allegedly causing extensive damage to a rental house in Los Angeles. Cardi B and Offset parted ways after 6 years of marriage amid cheating rumours(Mark Von Holden / Invision / Associated Press)

The owner of the property, who sued the rappers for breach of contract and negligence, said in court documents that Cardi B, 31, and Offset, 32, stayed at the house for almost two years and left in October without giving any notice. The owner also accused the musicians of not paying rent or utilities for some time.

The court documents claimed that the house was in a terrible condition after Cardi B and Offset moved out. The owner said there were broken furniture, holes in the walls, permanent marks and stains on the limestone tile floors, rugs and curtains. The owner also said that there were burn marks on various surfaces like tables, counters and cabinets.

The owner estimated that the cost of repairing the damage was at least $85,000. The owner said Cardi B and Offset did not respond to the multiple attempts to settle the matter. The lawsuit came to light weeks after Cardi announced that she and Offset had split up.

“I’ve been single for a minute now,” the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper said in an Instagram Live earlier this month.

“The last time I got on Live … I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you. So, I was like, ‘I changed my mind.’”

‘I ain’t never talk or touch that lady’

Around the same time, Offset denied allegations that he cheated on Cardi B with rapper Chrisean Rock.

“I ain’t never talk or touch that lady,” Offset wrote in response after Blueface accused him of infidelity.

“Real talk, man, you need some help!”

Cardi and Offset sparked breakup rumours in December after they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

“You know when you just outgrow [sic] relationships,” Cardi wrote cryptically on her Instagram Story in early December.

“I’m tired of protecting peoples [sic] feelings … I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!” Despite their breakup, Cardi’s close friends are “hopeful” that the couple will “work things out” and get back together eventually.

“They’ve been through their fair share of ups and downs over the years but have always managed to come back to each other,” US Weekly reported.

This was not the first time Cardi and Offset had separated. The couple, who have two children together, Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2, broke up for the first time in December 2018, after videos that showed Offset with other women were leaked online. Cardi filed for divorce in September 2020 but withdrew the filing two months later.