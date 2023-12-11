Cardi B steals the show at TikTok's ‘In The Mix’ global music event in Arizona

Cardi B, the Bronx-born rap sensation, recently headlined TikTok’s inaugural live global music event, ‘In The Mix,’ held at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona, which took place on December 10, 2023. Cardi B slams Billionaire's Stepson. (Image Credit: Instagram/ Cardi B)( Instagram/ Cardi B)

‘In The Mix’ was not just another music festival; it was a groundbreaking event designed to bring the virtual experience of TikTok’s ‘For You’ feed to life. The festival featured a lineup of genre-defining artists, including Cardi B, Anitta, Charlie Puth, and Niall Horan, who performed in the round, offering fans an intimate and immersive musical experience12.

Cardi B’s performance was a standout moment of the night. She delivered a powerful rendition of her hit song ‘Get Up 10,’ which resonates with her journey of resilience and determination. The track, from her debut studio album ‘Invasion of Privacy,’ has become an anthem for overcoming adversity and has garnered widespread acclaim for its raw and honest narrative.

The energy in Sloan Park was electric as Cardi B took the stage. Her dynamic presence, coupled with her compelling lyrics, captivated the audience. Fans were treated to a spectacle of lights, sound, and choreography that exemplified the rapper’s signature style.

TikTok’s ‘In The Mix’ also served as a platform to highlight emerging artists from their program, Elevate. Artists like Kaliii, Isabel LaRosa, Sam Barber, and Lu Kala had the opportunity to showcase their talents alongside eminent stars, reflecting TikTok’s commitment to nurturing new talent.

TikTok’s global head of music partnerships and programming, Paul Hourican, emphasized the uniqueness of the event, stating, “No other platform mixes music, creativity, and community like TikTok. With In The Mix, our goal is to bring the For You feed to life for fans at the venue and on TikTok.”

The live broadcast of ‘In The Mix’ allowed fans worldwide to tune in and experience the magic, regardless of their location. The production, tailored for TikTok’s vertical format, featured appearances from the app’s most popular creators and influencers, who provided a retrospective on the year’s hottest trends.