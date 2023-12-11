Chrisean Rock and Cardi B's ex Offset were together on night of Blueface's cheating accusation: Report

The hip-hop world is no stranger to drama, and the latest episode involving Blueface, Offset, and Chrisean Rock has sent shockwaves through social media. Complex reports a tangled web of accusations, infidelity claims, and a paternity test, leaving fans in suspense. Blueface kicked off the controversy on Sunday, December 10, with explosive tweets accusing his ex-girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, of being intimate with Offset.

Blueface kicked off the controversy on Sunday, December 10, with explosive tweets accusing his ex-girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, of being intimate with Offset. The rapper left no room for speculation, detailing the alleged encounter on November 10 at 4 a.m., at Offset and Cardi B's Los Angeles residence.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Offset swiftly responded on social media, vehemently denying any involvement with Chrisean. "I ain't never talk or touch that lady. Real talk, man, you need some help," Offset proclaimed, attempting to douse the flames of the escalating situation. However, Blueface persisted, standing by his claims and challenging Offset's denial.

Cardi B, no stranger to rumors surrounding Offset's fidelity, had previously issued legal threats against those spreading misinformation. This latest episode adds another layer to the ongoing drama of Offset's alleged indiscretions.

The larger narrative involves Blueface and Chrisean's tumultuous relationship, now intensified by a paternity test. Blueface announced that he willingly took a DNA test to determine the paternity of Chrisean's son, revealing results that allegedly prove he is not the father. This revelation adds complexity to the already intricate web of relationships and claims.

As fans and followers eagerly await the next twist in this hip-hop soap opera, the spotlight remains firmly fixed on the personal lives of these rap stars. Offset's swift denial, Cardi B's historical stance on infidelity accusations, and the ongoing saga between Blueface and Chrisean all contribute to the high stakes and heightened drama of this social media storm.