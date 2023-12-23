BLACKPINK's Jisoo-Ahn Bo Hyun to Cardi B-Offset, 10 biggest celebrity breakups of 2023

Love, it seems, wasn't enough for some of Hollywood's brightest stars in 2023. From K-pop power couples to unexpected Hollywood A-list splits this year witnessed the heartbreak of every flavor. This wasn't just a year of goodbyes. Amidst the tears, there were sparks of new beginnings. Taylor Swift found her love in Travis Kelce and the K industry saw IU and Lee Jong Suk emerge as the new power couple. Here is the list of major celebrity breakups in 2023, leaving fans surprised as they had hoped these couples would stay together. BLACKPINK Jisoo, Cardi B-Offset

Celebrities who broke up in 2023

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun

After confirming their relationship in August, the South Korean power couple—BLACKPINK's Kim Jisoo and K-drama star Ahn Bo Hyun—revealed their separation just two months later, attributing their busy schedules as the primary reason. On October 24, it was reported that the Flower singer and Tomorrow actor had become increasingly occupied with their respective work commitments, leading to a gradual drift in their relationship and ultimately resulting in their breakup.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny

Supermodel Kendall Jenner and her partner (now ex) Bad Bunny hit a rough patch in their relationship. After less than a year of dating, Jenner posted a cryptic note on Instagram. A month later, reports surfaced confirming the couple's separation.

Cardi B-Offset

Celebrated as one of Hollywood's most glamorous couples, Cardi B revealed their separation via an Instagram live session in December. The couple has a child together. She said "I have been single for a minute now. But I have been afraid to like—not afraid, I just don't know how, like, to tell the world. But I feel like today has been like a sign."

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Things turned messy and ugly for a ‘once in so much love’ couple. In September TMZ reported that Joe Jonas filed a legal divorce document with Sophie Turner while she was not aware of it.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

Before Taylor found love with an NFL star, the Cruel Summer singer and Joe Alwyn parted ways after six years of dating in May.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

August 2023, saw the sad separation of Britney Spears from her beau Sam Asghari. As per TMZ "separated after a nuclear argument involving cheating allegations.”

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman

Before deciding to call it quits, Bella and Marc were together for a good two years. They separated up respectfully, according to a US Daily Mail article, with Bella opting to use the time for personal growth. There are no lingering grudges between them; the breakup happened as they naturally grew apart.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

After two years of marriage, the pair filed for divorce in February 2023, however, they remained amicable during their separation.

Camila Cabello and Austin Kevitch

The couple separated in February 2023, as per Entertainment Tonight “there’s no bad blood between them and they’re both just very busy in their careers. It became difficult to balance that and their relationship.”

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman

In a statement to PEOPLE back in September Hugh Jackman announced his separation from his wife Lee Jackman after almost 3 decades. “Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."