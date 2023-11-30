close_game
News / Entertainment / Music / Jack Antonoff reveals when Taylor Swift wrote You're Losing Me, hints song is about Joe Alwyn in cryptic post

Jack Antonoff reveals when Taylor Swift wrote You're Losing Me, hints song is about Joe Alwyn in cryptic post

ByArya Vaishnavi
Nov 30, 2023 04:53 PM IST

Antonoff took to Instagram last night and shared the Shake It Off hitmaker's picture with a message announcing the release of her track

It appears that Taylor Swift's longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff has given a major insight into her troubled relationship with ex-beau Joe Alwyn. Back in April, the Midnights singer and English actor announced their split after dating for six years. In a recent social media post, the 39-year-old record producer shared pictures of Swift, which were taken prior to the recording of her song You're Losing Me. After the 33-year-old singer reigned on Spotify Wrapped List, she announced the release of her latest From The Vault track on November 29.

Jack Antonoff hints Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had problems in 2021
Jack Antonoff hints Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had problems in 2021

Antonoff took to Instagram last night and shared the Shake It Off hitmaker's picture with a message announcing the release of her track. “You're Losing Me is out today. A very special track from the Midnights sessions that's finally streaming! Written and recorded at home on 12/5/21 right after Taylor ate these raisins,” Swift's close friend wrote.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

In the picture, Swift stood in her kitchen while picking up some snacks from the table. She can be seen wearing matching tan sweaters and pyjamas, keeping her hair tied up. Soon after Antonoff shared the picture, fans started connecting the dots and began speculating exactly when Swift and Alwyn's relationship took a turn for the worse.

The duo met for the first time at the 2016 Met Gala and began dating shortly after sometime in the same year. However, throughout the entirety of their relationship, Swift kept things very private, not making any details of their dating life public. Their relationship almost immediately after Swift stopped seeing Loki actor Tom Hiddleston.

This news comes after Swift was crowned Spotify's Global Top Artist yesterday. Following her big win, the Blank Space singer took to her socials to thank her fans for their immense support. She also made the announcement that You're Losing Me (From The Vault) is now available for streaming on all platforms.

