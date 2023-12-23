BTS’ Jimin soars to US iTunes peak with Closer Than This sweeping charts across the globe

BTS member Jimin has sparked a worldwide sensation with his freshly rolled solo single, Closer Than This. The track's electrifying rhythm and Jimin's soulful vocals are making waves across the globe, reaching a peak on the US iTunes chart. BTS' maknae line member and Jungkook are presently enrolled as companion soldiers in South Korea's mandatory military service. Closer Than This which debuted on December 22, KST took less than a day to climb the global iTunes chart in 90 different regions. Park Jimin(BigHit music)

BTS’ Jimin’s Closer Than This tops iTunes in 90 different regions

Closer Than This, the new digital single by the FACE singer wasted no time in sweeping the global iTunes chart. As of 8 a.m. KST, it had dethroned all rivals to reign supreme on iTunes Top Songs charts in major markets like the US, Japan, Germany, and France, and over 85 more countries across the globe.

The lyrics of the song, "I will never let go of your hand," is dedicated to BTS fans, also known as the ARMY. In the song, the Filter singer expresses his sentiments, reassuring, “Even if we are apart for a while, we are together as always, so don't worry.”

Closer Than This dominates Bugs real-time chart

As per the K-media outlet, Sports Chousan, the song which falls under the pop and R&B umbrella, made its debut at No. 1 on Bugs’ real-time chart. (weekly South Korean musical chart updated every Monday) Meanwhile, nine months after their original release in March, Jimin's earlier hits, including Like Crazy and Set Me Free Pt.2, the title track and pre-release single from his debut solo album FACE, returned on the chart at 4 p.m. KST.

Jimin’s new single trends on YouTube worldwide

The music video for Closer Than This got a whopping 4,202,850 views in just 22 hours. Right after it was released on YouTube, it quickly climbed to the top of the global trending chart. The song, dedicated to the fandom, has become a huge hit worldwide, capturing fans with its emotional impact and catchy melody.