‘Army is mastermind’, BTS' early hits No More Dream, Spring Day take over US iTunes; here's why

BTS debut-era songs are experiencing a resurgence on multiple music charts, even making their debut on new ones, a decade after their initial release. Interestingly, Spring Day peaked at number one on the iTunes rankings shortly after RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook signed up for the army. Later, songs like No More Dream by Rap Line and Outro: Tears by the same group have topped the US iTunes chart. The trend appears to be part of a carefully planned schedule. Well, ARMY is being credited as the mastermind behind their success. BTS members will come together again in 2025 with a renewed contract.

Also read: BTS’ Jungkook's Seven is ‘crushing It’ on Spotify, becomes second most streamed K-pop act in record time

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

No More Dream soars to number 1 on US iTunes

Ten years after its release, BTS's debut anthem, No More Dream, became the number one song on US iTunes on December 16. Additionally, the song became the group's 32nd single to reach the top spot on the chart. The fact that these songs are still popular even during the septet's hiatus due to enlisting in the military serves as proof of BTS's lasting impact in the world of music.

Why are BTS’ debut-era songs suddenly trending on US iTunes?

The credit goes to the incredible fandom of the seven-member boy band, dedicated to ensuring the success of every song from BTS' debut era while the members serve their country. Fans believe that during BTS' solo era, some group songs didn't receive the attention they deserved. Now is the opportune time to rectify that until the oldest member, Jin, returns from military service.

BTS’ Spring Day and Outro: tear dominates the iTunes chart post-military enlistment

Riding a wave of nostalgia, Spring Day soared to the top of the iTunes charts in 83 countries, an emotional echo for fans eagerly awaiting BTS' reunion after their military service. It was the same day when the last lineup of BTS including RM, Jungkook, Jimin, and V left for the service. The songclaimed the number-one spot on the iTunes chart in 83 countries from December 12 to December 14.

Direct from BTS's 2018 album lineup, Love Yourself: Tear, Outro: Tear is well-known for its rap verses including members of BTS, such as RM, SUGA, and J-Hope. On December 15, the single topped the iTunes list.