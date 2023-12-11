close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Music / BTS: Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin join V and RM for pics ahead of their military enlistment. See posts

BTS: Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin join V and RM for pics ahead of their military enlistment. See posts

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 11, 2023 03:46 PM IST

BTS member Jin also shared a photo of himself with RM and V ahead of their enlistment. Check out their new photos with Suga, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope and Jungkook.

The remaining four members of BTS will begin their 18-month military service in South Korea soon, joining three others already serving, and with fans not expecting to see them perform again as a group until 2025. New photos of Kim Namjoon aka RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook ahead of V and RM’s enlistment on Monday have surfaced online. Also read: BTS' RM pens emotional letter for fans ahead of military service, V shares pics of shaved head

BTS members came together for photos ahead of V RM military enlistment.
BTS members came together for photos ahead of V RM military enlistment.

BTS members reunite for group pic

BTS' account on X (formerly Twitter), shared the group photos and wrote in Korean, "Have a nice trip (purple heart emoji). Fighting (purple heart emoji)." Amid the temporary farewell to the seven-member group's leader, RM, and vocalist V in front of their boot camp in the central city of Nonsan, all the members of BTS posed for a couple of group photos.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

BTS member Jin also shared a cute photo of himself with RM and V ahead of their military enlistment. He wrote in his Instagram caption in Korean, "Don't get hurt and drive safely my babies."

On Monday, the duo was accompanied by other members of BTS, including Jimin and Jungkook, who will start their military service on Tuesday, and the three others, who were given a day off from military duty, Yonhap news agency reported.

RM and V on starting military duty

"I think I'll be fine except for one thing, that I won't be able to make happy memories with you for a while, which is the hardest part," V wrote on Weverse on Monday, wishing fans well and happiness. RM also wrote there that he might be lonely at times, but that the 18 months would be a chance to get new inspiration and learn new things.

Since announcing a break from group projects in June 2022, BTS members have pursued solo activities before starting military service. Jin, the oldest member, joined the army last December, followed by J-Hope in April and Suga in August.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out