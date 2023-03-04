BTS' Jin shares first post since army enlistment as J-Hope, Jimin visit him at military base; fans turn emotional

The photo features Jin in his army uniform. He stood between J-Hope and Jimin. While J-Hope or Hobi came wearing a black hoodie, paired with a white jacket, dark green pants and a green cap, Park Jimin kept his look casual in a black T-shirt with denim pants and a beanie.

Most likely the photo of J-Hope, Jimin and Jin was clicked at the latter's base camp. Sharing the photo, Jin wrote in Korean, “Welcome.” His post has left fans happy, as many claimed on social media that they cried seen the photo.

Reacting to it, one fan on Twitter wrote, “Felt relief Jin looks healthy and well and Hobi and Jimin visiting him must make him happy life is good thank you heavens.” Another said, “I'm crying, look at Jin, his hair he is so cute I miss him." Someone else also said, “Hobi and Jimin visited Jin…my tears won’t stop running look at them together. I love them… I LOVE THEM.”

Jin started his 18 months of military service on December 13, 2022, at the front-line South Korean boot camp. He was recently promoted to Private First Class. After him, it will be J-Hope who will fulfil his army duties as revealed last month. J-Hope began the enlistment process for mandatory military service in February, he said. BigHit Music, BTS' agency said that the rapper applied to end the postponement of his own enlistment.

In a statement, BigHit Music said, “This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform our fans that J-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for J-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist. Thank you.”

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Other members of the group will soon join the military too, following their own timeline. They announced a break from group musical activities in June last year to focus on their solo careers. The seven-member group is estimated to be back sometime around 2025.

