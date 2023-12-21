BTS' Jungkook tears up recalling comparisons to big K-pop agencies, ‘I felt so small’

While serving in the military, BTS members have unveiled their highly anticipated docuseries, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star. The show's first two episodes premiered on Disney Plus on December 20. The series delves into various emotional and challenging aspects of the members' lives, including J-Hope contemplating quitting, Suga thinking to run away, RM and Jimin constantly reflecting on BTS' future, and more. In the first episode, Jungkook candidly expressed feeling insignificant compared to larger agencies. Love Jungkook's tattoos? Here's what 5 of them mean for BTS' golden maknae (Photo by Twitter/RituKookie)

Jungkook battles self-doubt in heartfelt BTS docuseries

In one segment, the group's golden maknae, now a global music sensation, was visibly emotional as he recounted a moment when he felt ‘little’ compared to other groups. It was a time when BTS faced challenges in securing awards, and instead of recognition, they heard about other performers on stage, feeling like they amounted to nothing. Jungkook can be heard saying “I think the beginning of our debut was harder before we debuted, a talented artist was singing and I could hear them through my in-ear monitor and they were on another level compared to me, I felt so small as I listened and made those comparisons.”

BTS docuseries chronicles their struggling days

During this period, Bighit faced financial struggles, and BTS's videos for Danger and Boy With Luv kept disappearing from the charts. Despite winning their debut award, Jimin expressed disappointment, stating, “Today, I became an adult. I thought winning awards would change things for us, but nothing changed. We are exhausted, overworking ourselves just like before.”

When J-Hope thought of joining another agency

There was a time when J-Hope contemplated joining another agency, feeling uncertain about BTS's future. However, after his birthday, he came to realize that the members had become like a family to him, and despite any desire to leave, he couldn't run away to another agency. “By that time, I had lived with my friends for over two years. Under the circumstances, I was thinking hard about my future. Should I choose another company to debut? Or should I go back to my original company and be with my friends?” He remarked, but then deep down he knew what the exact answer was, “But the answer was very clear. I just trusted my friends. There was something about that place that put my heart more at ease.”

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star review

The docuseries BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star beautifully captures every minute detail and emotion about the group's early days. While the world now sees them as the greatest superstars, there was a time when they hesitated to renew their contracts due to fear and pressure. Members considered stopping altogether because of overwork, financial and psychological struggles were prevalent. However, one constant remained—the fandom's unwavering love for their idols, which kept BTS going and paved the way to success.