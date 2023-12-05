BTS Jungkook shaves head, V comments on joining special force in last live with RM and Jimin; leave fans crying

BTS members RM, V, Jungkook and Jimin went live on Weverse ahead of their military enlistment. The singers sported their biggest smiles with changes in their appearances for what seemed to be the last live interaction of the members. While RM appeared in a buzz cut, V had shorter hair. Also read: BTS' Jungkook and Jimin to enlist together in military, with RM and V following suit individually RM, V, Jungkook and Jimin during live session on Weverse before military enlistment.

Jungkook, V, RM, Jimin's last live

Jungkook sported an oversized hoodie in order to hide his freshly shaved look. Jimin looked handsome with his blonde hair. All of them opened up about their military service. Kim Taheyung and Kim Namjoon urged fans aka BTS ARMY to refrain from visiting the the enlistment centre.

BTS in military

They also talked about the future of BTS. Jimin said, as per translation by @haruharu_w_bts on X, “I'm sad but it's time to go.” As RM agreed with him, Jungkook said, “I've already felt it a lot (sad). I've looked up videos of us doing concerts together. and how loud the waiting rooms are before we go on stage. I'm excited for us coming together again.” “I have a goal, gaining lots of strength to do lots of many concerts, to be healthy, strong, and not getting hurt,” added V.

They also talked about J-Hope and Jin returning soon after they will be gone. Jimin even recalled the time when he visited Hobi and found he's become ‘cool.’ He also praised J-Hope for his physical transformation.

Jungkook, Taehyung, Namjoon, Jimin's military look

Talking about their new look, V said, “The last time I cut my hair this short was in middle school.” “I'm interested to see how Jimin's hair will be because it's currently blonde,” said RM as Jimin is yet to dye and chop his hair. Park Jimin replied, “I'm gonna quietly go in and go out... I don't want to show you my shaved head self.” “To be honest I already shaved my hair,” revealed the youngest member of BTS. While the BTS leader called it ‘cute’, the Love Me Again singer added, “I did a video call with him (Jungkook) the other day and was shocked to see how short it is.” Fans are currently debating about Jungkook's bald hair on Twitter.

During the conversation, V briefly commented on reports about him joining special forces. Jungkook chimed in saying that he would love to join the team as well. Towards the end, the singers passed their best wishes to the fans and told them to take care.

Fans react to last BTS live

Reacting to the last BTS live, fans have shared emotional notes on X. One of them posted, “This is so BTS even in their last live 4/7 together they are so unserious.” “This clip is so dear and literally everything for me. They are together, they have got each other’s back. They doing their iconic hand stacking in their last live till 2025 and Jimin looking away from the stack just like how Yoongi does. I am crying,” added another. “We are crying,” said yet another fan.

Previously, BTS' agency Bighit had shared that RM and V will be enlisting according to their respective procedures, while Jimin and Jung Kook are scheduled to enlist together in December.

