BTS' Jungkook and Jimin to enlist together in military, with RM and V following suit individually: Bighit confirms

BTS members Jimin, V, Jungkook, and RM are set to enlist in the military in December. Amid much anticipation and speculation about their enlistment, Bighit Music has offered clarity. The statement confirmed that Jungkook and Jimin will enlist simultaneously, undergoing the process together in the same camp. Meanwhile, RM and V who were earlier speculated to join together will follow the procedure separately, the agency also confirmed that there won’t be any official ceremony for this. In contrast, RM and V, initially rumored to enlist together, will undergo the process individually. The agency further clarified that there won't be an official ceremony for their enlistment. V, Jungkook, RM, Jimin(Bighit Music)

BTS’ Jungkook, Jimin, V and RM’s military enlistment schedule

Bighit Music updated the Weverse account on December 5 on the remaining members' military enlistment timeline. “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC.Thank you for your continued love and support for BTS. We would like to update you on RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook’s upcoming enlistment into the military.

RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook will fulfill their required time with the military by enlisting in the army. RM and V will be enlisting according to their respective procedures, while Jimin and Jung Kook are scheduled to enlist together. Please note that there will be no official event on the day of their entry.”

The agency clarified and urged fans not to gather near the enlistment camp, emphasizing that the area is exclusively reserved for family members and military personnel attendance. “The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. To prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, fans are advised to refrain from visiting the site. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only.”

Bighit confirms the military enlistment schedule of BTS members

Finally, the label supporting BTS urges fans to avoid falling into any traps that offer trips or packages under individual members' names or intellectual property, as it can pose potential harm.“We caution against being negatively impacted by buying unauthorized tours or product packages that unlawfully use the artist's intellectual property. Our company will take legal action against any unauthorized commercial activities involving such IP.

We appreciate your ongoing love and support for RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook throughout their military service. Our company remains committed to offering comprehensive support during this period.”

On their respective handles, fans express overwhelming emotions as the day arrives when all members enter the military, leaving fans eagerly awaiting their return. Many are happy that the youngest members enlist together, while others express pride in Taehyung's special force enlistment and curiosity about RM's role. Anticipation is high for Jin's return from military service.