BTS agency announces Jimin’s solo Closer Than This; singer features with Taehyung in new video, shares message for fans

BTS agency BigHit Music on Wednesday announced Closer Than This, a solo digital single of Jimin. Taking to Weverse, BigHit Music shared the post announcing the release date of the new track. The official page of BTS also posted a video featuring Jimin and group member V aka Kim Taehyung. (Also Read | BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook look sincere in first pics from military training camp after enlistment) BTS members Jimin and Kim Taehyung.

BigHit Music updates fans about Jimin's new song

The statement by BigHit Music read, "Hello. This is BigHit Music. We are excited to announce the release of BTS member Jimin’s digital single, Closer Than This. Closer Than This is a heartfelt fan song that encapsulates Jimin’s genuine feelings for ARMY."

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Here's when the song will release

It also read, “As we approach the final days of 2023, we hope that Closer Than This, with its lyrics conveying Jimin’s love and affection for his fans, will bring you hope and warmth. Release Date: 2 PM, Friday, December 22, 2023 (KST). Thank you.”

Jimin dances with his team in new video

The video on Instagram started with Jimin dancing with a few people inside their studio. After doing a few steps he was joined by V as they walked with their phone facing the studio mirror. Several messages were written on it. As per Instagram user, BTS' quotes, it read, "Don't worry, I'll catch you soon. I'll be back. I love you so much, don't get sick and stay happy."

V and Jimin has messages for BTS ARMY

V, next, ran and sat in front of the camera and Jimin joined him after keeping the phone on the floor. While V tried to walk out of the door, Jimin pulled him asking him to bow looking at the phone. Following this, they walked out the door waving. The video was shared with the caption, "#ThisIsJimin I love you so much my #midnight #Jimin."

About BTS members

Recently, Jimin along with Jungkook began their mandatory military service. They started their five-week basic training at an army boot camp. "I think I will be able to rely on Jungkook a lot since we are enlisting together. I'll be back after doing a good job," said Jimin during a livestream with fans Weverse ahead of leaving for the camp.

BTS members J-Hope and Suga enlisted earlier this year. Two more members, RM and V, enlisted recently. Jin joined the South Korean military last year in December.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place