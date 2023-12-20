close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Music / BTS agency announces Jimin’s solo Closer Than This; singer features with Taehyung in new video, shares message for fans

BTS agency announces Jimin’s solo Closer Than This; singer features with Taehyung in new video, shares message for fans

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 20, 2023 09:18 PM IST

In a video, Jimin danced with a few people inside BTS' studio. After doing a few steps he was joined by V. Watch.

BTS agency BigHit Music on Wednesday announced Closer Than This, a solo digital single of Jimin. Taking to Weverse, BigHit Music shared the post announcing the release date of the new track. The official page of BTS also posted a video featuring Jimin and group member V aka Kim Taehyung. (Also Read | BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook look sincere in first pics from military training camp after enlistment)

BTS members Jimin and Kim Taehyung.
BTS members Jimin and Kim Taehyung.

BigHit Music updates fans about Jimin's new song

The statement by BigHit Music read, "Hello. This is BigHit Music. We are excited to announce the release of BTS member Jimin’s digital single, Closer Than This. Closer Than This is a heartfelt fan song that encapsulates Jimin’s genuine feelings for ARMY."

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Here's when the song will release

It also read, “As we approach the final days of 2023, we hope that Closer Than This, with its lyrics conveying Jimin’s love and affection for his fans, will bring you hope and warmth. Release Date: 2 PM, Friday, December 22, 2023 (KST). Thank you.”

Jimin dances with his team in new video

The video on Instagram started with Jimin dancing with a few people inside their studio. After doing a few steps he was joined by V as they walked with their phone facing the studio mirror. Several messages were written on it. As per Instagram user, BTS' quotes, it read, "Don't worry, I'll catch you soon. I'll be back. I love you so much, don't get sick and stay happy."

V and Jimin has messages for BTS ARMY

V, next, ran and sat in front of the camera and Jimin joined him after keeping the phone on the floor. While V tried to walk out of the door, Jimin pulled him asking him to bow looking at the phone. Following this, they walked out the door waving. The video was shared with the caption, "#ThisIsJimin I love you so much my #midnight #Jimin."

About BTS members

Recently, Jimin along with Jungkook began their mandatory military service. They started their five-week basic training at an army boot camp. "I think I will be able to rely on Jungkook a lot since we are enlisting together. I'll be back after doing a good job," said Jimin during a livestream with fans Weverse ahead of leaving for the camp.

BTS members J-Hope and Suga enlisted earlier this year. Two more members, RM and V, enlisted recently. Jin joined the South Korean military last year in December.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out