BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook look sincere in first pics from military training camp after enlistment, fans show support

It's only been a few days since BTS members Jimin and Jungkook enlisted in the military together and their first pictures from the training camp are here. The two joined the service on December 12. As they are currently in the training phase, their now-viral photos feature them attending a class. Also read: RM drops big spoiler for BTS ARMY in new video; Taehyung apologises to Jimin ahead of entering military camp BTS singers, Jimin and Jungkook's first photos from military surfaced on Twitter, aka X.

Jimin and Jungkook at training camp

All of the photos were seemingly clicked during a lecture attended by Jimin and Jungkook in the camp. In one of them, the Golden Maknae is seen engrossed listening to an instructor, while surrounded by fellow soldiers. In another one, Jimin appeared to be clapping during a segment of the same session.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

All of them were dressed in black outfits which were most likely a part of the soldier training module. Both Jimin and Jungkook sported black face masks. They looked handsome in their buzzcut hairstyle.

Fans send wishes for Jimin and Jungkook

Fans are happy to see them for the first time after their enlistment. One of them wrote on X, “Finally I can see Jimin and JungKook, but why are they sitting separately? JiKook is seen receiving educational and reading program training. Don't daydream and don't be sleepy.” “As much as I love seeing the boys healthy, I can't help but hope these smuggled pictures will stop. This is how invasions of privacy start. Let's leave the boys alone and not encourage prying eyes always looking for opportunities to snap pics. It's hard to live like that, I'm sure,” added another.

One more said, “Hope all the boys are dealing well with the changes. Hope they are getting all the support they need. The idea of where Jungkook and Jimin may go after training scares me. They are not on holiday, as some seem to think. They are not the idols.” Some also claimed to spot Jin in the poor quality photos. A person posted, “Ahh.. finally we got the first pic. He (Jungkook) looks fine. Everyone busy writing but he is busy listening.”

BTS and their future

Jimin and Jungkook were the last members of BTS to join the military. BTS consists of seven members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. All of them are currently on a hiatus and will reunite sometime in 2025 after all of them wrap up their mandatory military training.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place