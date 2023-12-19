BTS members to take on ‘rigorous’ gas chamber military training without mask; ‘they won’t want us to see..’

All BTS members, including Jin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook (in that order), have officially commenced their mandatory military service for the country, sparking a global online buzz with emerging intricate details. The gas chamber. The obstacle course. The grueling marches and many more. One of the most demanding challenges in South Korea's military training is the gas chamber challenge, also known as The Hwasaengbang. In January of this year, the group's eldest member, Jin, was seen participating in the training, and a few pictures subsequently emerged online. BTS(X)

BTS members to undergo gas chamber military training

The Hwasaengbang initially garnered public interest through its appearance on variety shows like Real Men and Infinite Challenge, showcasing the rigorous nature of the training. The soldiers were depicted practicing and exercising in a gas-filled room without masks. Some struggled to cope with the intense tasks, leading to instances of fainting.

However, it seems like a mandatory task and now since every BTS member is enrolled in the military, fans wonder if all of them will undergo this training. A series of photos of the Astronaut singer surfacing in January showed him at the notorious Hwasaengbang boot camp. During this training, military recruits practice in an actual gas chamber. One particular picture shows Jin washing his face, which is a common routine for people who have recently finished this rigorous training.

Japanese media outlet Nippoin News Network which presented a surprising reaction to the tough military practices in South Korea mentioned “BTS members need to complete various types of training, such as entering rooms full of gas without wearing masks”.

Following this many K-netizens who have already fulfilled this task during their mandatory services shared their personal experiences on social media. A user wrote “It's a CBR(chemical, biological + radiological) and a grenade drill. They put on a gas mask to enter and exit a gas chamber. It's part of the training program.” Another one said “Yeah, I was medically retired a few years ago. Trust me, if I could go through the gas chamber in basic training and be fine and sure Jin will be more than okay,” I'm pretty sure he is not gotta want us to see him go through it. As someone who has gone through military training, it really sucks. He will have to go through combat and weapons training and go through the gas chamber. Hopefully he don't have to get pepper sprayed too.”