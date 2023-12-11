'I'm in tears because…,' BTS Jin calls Namjoon and Taehyung ‘his babies,’ leaves netizens in tears

BTS's Jin shared a glimpse of camaraderie with members RM and V as they prepare for their mandatory military enlistment in a heartwarming Instagram post on December 11, 2023. The post, featuring a casual photo of the trio, tugged at fans' heartstrings as Jin affectionately referred to RM and V as his "babies." BTS members came together for photos ahead of V and RM's military enlistment.

Jin's Instagram caption read, "Don't get hurt and drive safely my babies," creating a wave of emotions among the BTS ARMY. The image showcased Jin in his military uniform alongside RM and V in casual wear.

The sentiment continued on Weverse, where Jin engaged with fans and shared an amusing anecdote about his interactions with J-hope. He humorously revealed instructing J-hope to address him as "Sergeant" instead of the traditional "Hyung" (older brother) in the military setting.

Fans flooded social media platforms with reactions, expressing both joy and sadness at the members' enlistment. Showing how all the BTS members have always been Jin’s babies from the star, an X user tweeted, "I'm in tears because their old GC was called 'Seokjinnie and the 6 babies.' THEY'RE JUST HIS BABIES."

The BTS members, including Jin, previously updated their group photo before RM and V embarked on their military service, signifying the unity and strength of the group despite individual journeys.

Yesterday, BTS leader RM penned an emotional note on Weverse before leaving for his military service RM wrote, as translated by @mhereonlyforbts, "Hello, my dear friends, that day has finally come. I feel like I have so many things to say that have been floating around in my head, but now that I'm here, I can't get them out of my mouth. I was so happy to be able to live as a member of BTS for the past ten years. I've been saying this all along, but the end is just another beginning! I have no doubt that something good will be waiting for us once we pass."

"It may be my job, but it's probably your love. Being someone who can be remembered and waited for by others may be lonely and lonely at times, but I feel like I am already filled with that love. I hope I can be that kind of person to you. Our time, love, and sincerity tell us about our future more than countless words that linger in our ears. I always wanted to be the person who was by your side even when you were not by my side," he added.

As the BTS Army prepares for a period of temporary separation from its beloved members, the tweets and online reactions also serve as a testament to the band's profound impact on fans worldwide. Jin is scheduled to complete his military service on June 12, 2024, marking the countdown to a joyous reunion for the BTS family.