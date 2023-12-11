BTS' Jimin debuts shaved head on ‘last’ live session before military enlistment, fans say: 'Go and come back safe’

South Korean boy band BTS is on a hiatus due to their mandatory military enlistment. While Jin, the oldest member of the band enlisted last December, J-Hope followed suit in April 2023, along with Suga in August 2023. In his ‘last’ on the with his fans, the 28-year-old singer debuted a shaved head before his enlistment.

Recently, V and RM joined the duty on December 11, 2023. This will be closely followed by Jimin and Jungkook who will be joining the forces on December 12, 2023.

Recently, the group posed for a photograph together as they came together to wish RM and V off. Jimin's blonde locks could still be spotted under a hat in the photo.

However, shortly after, the icon surprised his fans with a live broadcast, and the ARMY just knew the hair had gone because of his thumbnail, where his shadow with a shaved head can be seen.

In an extremely emotional live, Jimin confirmed that he had shaved his head and said the ‘’reality had hit him since he cut his hair.'

Additionally, he also assured the ARMY that he'll be in contact with them, “may it be a letter or something, I'll contact you guys.” He mentioned sending RM and V off to their enlistment, and how grateful he is for everything.

In an emotional turn of events, Jimin who had in a past broadcast shared he wasn't going to let his fans see his hair, took off his beanie, revealing his new cut to them all. he seemed extremely emotional after the reveal and quickly put his beanie on.

With one final bow with his shaved head, he bid his farewell to the ARMY, saying, “Everyone I love you, I'll go now.”

Fans have been on an emotional ride with the group's members enlisting into the military one by one. They took to X to share their sorrow over Jimin leaving for his duty.

“the way jimin bowed one last time to armys before ending his last live… i can’t do this :(” wrote an emotional fan.

“I'll miss you so badly 💔 my dearest idol .i love u ....I will wait for you patiently🤍” added another.

""I miss you even now. How much more will I miss you when I go?"

Jiminie we miss youuu tooo. 🥹

WE LOVE YOU JIMIN

WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU JIMIN"