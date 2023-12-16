Astronaut clicks pics of icebergs he can see from space with ‘naked eye’

Astronaut Andreas Mogensen, who is presently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), often shares incredible pictures of Earth taken from space. In his latest share, he gave a glimpse of icebergs floating in the South Atlantic. The pictures have evoked wonder in people and left them saying ‘Wow’. This image of an iceberg was captured from space. (Instagram/@astro_andreas)

“The tip of the iceberg. I have to admit that if you had asked me before this mission, if you could see icebergs with your naked eye from space, I would have said, ‘No way’. Turns out that you can! We have been seeing lots of icebergs lately in the South Atlantic. Perhaps it’s their distinct geometry or perhaps the contrast in colour, but they are very visible from space,” Mogensen wrote on Instagram.

In the few following lines, he expressed his concerns on climate change. “Seeing the icebergs float around reminds me of climate change, with glaciers melting at a rapid pace and rising sea levels. Places like the Maldives will most likely not exist in 70 years from now, having been submerged by the rising ocean,” he added.

The pictures were posted a few days ago. Since then, the share has collected more than 3,400 likes. The post has further accumulated tons of comments. A few also reacted to the pictures with emoticons.

Written in Danish, a comment when translated to English reads, “Are you really going to be able to see every place on the planet during your stay?” Another posted, “Again and again it's the amazing pictures you send us.” A third added, “Super new knowledge for you up there.” A fourth wrote, “What a view.”