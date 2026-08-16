Who is Raymond Charles ‘RC’ Horsch? Eugene Horsch's father, family in focus as Philly house's horrors come to light

The investigation into a Philadelphia home linked to at least four missing women has brought renewed attention to Ray “R.C.” Horsch, the late father of Eugene Horsch, whose Chew Avenue property is at the center of a widening police investigation. R.C. Horsch, the late father of Eugene Horsch, whose Chew Avenue property is at the center of a widening police investigation. (Facebook/ Philly Crime Update)

Philadelphia police have linked four missing women to the Olney home, including two women investigators now believe are dead. The case has also put the Horsch family under scrutiny as authorities continue examining evidence recovered from the property.

Who was Ray “R.C.” Horsch? Ray “R.C.” Horsch, who died in 2025, was the father of 44-year-old Eugene Horsch, who remains in federal custody on charges unrelated to the missing women.

According to NBC Philadelphia, the elder Horsch was married to Amy McHale, a woman who disappeared in 2016. That connection has added another layer to the investigation involving the Chew Avenue property.

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NBC also reported that R.C. Horsch produced snuff films and wrote erotic books featuring sadomasochistic themes. The report did not establish that those works were connected to the disappearances being investigated at the Olney property.

How is Eugene Horsch connected to the case? The Chew Avenue house first came under major scrutiny in June, when Philadelphia police and federal agents searched the property following Eugene Horsch's arrest.

During that arrest, police said a woman accompanying Horsch gave officers an identification card belonging to Blair Tonzelli, who disappeared in 2023.

That discovery prompted investigators to examine possible links between the property and other missing women. NBC subsequently reported that Maribel Fresses, who was last seen in 2018, and Gabrielle Amarando, who disappeared in 2012, were also connected to the investigation.

On August 12, Philadelphia police said video evidence recovered from a hard drive inside the home led investigators to believe Fresses and Amarando were no longer alive.

What was found inside the Olney home? The property has yielded a range of material as investigators continue searching for physical evidence.

Police said federal agents and DEA task force officers found ammunition and narcotics during the initial search. Investigators also found evidence suggesting an attempt to grow or produce narcotics.

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A source familiar with the investigation told NBC that authorities found a piece of writing about serial killer Ted Bundy that referenced zip ties, a drum, killings and “trash that needs to go.” It remains unclear who wrote the document. Eugene Horsch's attorney previously suggested that R.C. Horsch may have been its author.

Authorities also reportedly found what appeared to be fake blood, although no human remains were recovered. Investigators previously excavated pipes at the property but did not find anything substantial, according to sources cited by NBC.

What charges does Eugene Horsch face? Eugene Horsch has not been charged in connection with the four missing women or any deaths.

He remains in custody on federal charges involving firearms and allegedly fraudulent federal credentials. According to NBC, his federal trial was scheduled for September 8, 2026.

Police are continuing to investigate the Chew Avenue property and are expected to return to the home as they search for additional evidence that could explain what happened to the missing women.