Presley Gerber cause of death: How did Cindy Crawford's son die at 27? All on mental health struggle

Presley Gerber, the model son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, has died at the age of 27, according to TMZ citing reports from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died at 27 (Presley Gerber | Instagram)

Gerber died on Sunday, September 20, while at a rehabilitation facility. His cause of death has not been released, and officials are awaiting autopsy results.

"The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time," a spokesman for Presley's mother, Cindy Crawford; father, Rande Gerber; and sister, Kaia Gerber, told PEOPLE.

Reports about Presley’s death have drawn attention to his long-public struggles with addiction and mental health.

Also read: Gerrit Graham cause of death: What happened to ‘Phantom of the Paradise’ actor and ‘Grateful Dead’ songwriter?

Presley Gerber’s years-long battle with mental health and addiction Presley had previously spoken openly about his mental health challenges. On his Instagram, Presley had begun posting videos titled "Mental Health Mondays."

In 2025, he shared details about his treatment journey and efforts to stabilise his condition in a now-deleted Instagram Post. He said he wanted to discuss his experiences publicly so others facing similar struggles would feel less isolated.

“Here’s some clarity for ya – the truth will set you free (hopefully) haha,” Presely wrote in the caption.

The model also discussed experiencing anxiety and depression and his struggle with finding the right treatment. He revealed that he had worked with multiple psychiatrists while trying to manage his symptoms and improve his mental health.

“Every psychiatrist I’ve had—and I’ve had, like, 15—they’re all like, ‘Here’s 20 medications. Take this if you feel like this, take this as needed.’ And I’m like, ‘No, don’t give me that much leeway. I need some direction,” he had said in the Instagram video.

In the December 2025 Instagram video, Presley also discussed the various depressants he was taking to manage his "panic attacks," such as Valium, Xanax, and Buprenorphine.

Presley’s struggles had also affected his family. His sister Kaia Gerber spoke in the September 2026 issue of Vogue about how addiction within a family can impact everyone involved. She said she often avoided asking her parents for help because she did not want to add to their concerns.

Kaia described her brother as someone who was willing to be open about his difficulties. She said his honesty helped challenge the stigma around addiction and mental health issues.

She said, “My parents for most of our lives were very, very private and didn’t share anything — and now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, ‘I’m gonna be very human for everyone.’ There’s only so much you can hide from the world.”

Also read: NPR journalist Rose Friedman cause of death update: All on cancer battle, partner Andrew Anastasi as tributes pour in

Modeling career and unanswered questions surrounding death Presley entered the fashion industry as a teenager and followed his mother into modelling. Over the years, he worked with major brands including Dolce & Gabbana, Moschino and Calvin Klein.

Presley, born on July 2, 1999, was signed by IMG Models at 15-years-old. In a 2016 interview with W magazine, Presley had said that his only thought during his walks was not to fall. “That’s all. I was like, ‘Please don’t trip, just make it to the end.’ . . . I get sidetracked really easily, so if I just think about what I’m doing, then I can do it better.”

At 17, Presley, alongside 14-year-old Kaia, gained major attention in the modelling world. In 2018, Presley told PEOPLE that working with Kaia made modeling "a lot less lonely."