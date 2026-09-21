Ex-husband goes on trial for murder of Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi whose remains were found cooked in soup

More than three years after the remains of Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi were found cooked in a soup pot, her ex-husband is going on trial for her murder. Alex Kwong will face the jury along with his brother and their father, all of whom have been accused of murdering Choi. Abby Choi's body was found dismembered and cooked into a soup in 2023.

Background on Abby Choi’s murder Abby Choi was reported missing on February 21, 2023 — she was last seen getting into a car with her hired driver Anthony Kwong, who was also her ex-brother-in-law. Three days later, her dismembered body was found in a rural village outside Hong Kong. Choi was 28 at the time of her death.

According to an ABC News report from the time, police said that some of her body parts were found in a large soup pot, where they had been cooked along with “green radishes and carrots”. Some body parts were also found in a refrigerator.

The grisly murder sent shockwaves through the glitzy city of Hong Kong, where Choi rubbed shoulders with film stars and business tycoons.

Who was Abby Choi? Abby Choi was a Hong Kong-based influencer and socialite. She was a mother of four children, including two that she had with her ex-husband Alex Kwong, who now stands accused of her murder.

Choi was a regular fixture on the Hong Kong social circuit and a close friend of actor Aaron Kwok and his wife Moka Fang. She was often spotted attending the Paris Fashion Week and photographed in society magazines.

(Also read: South Korean ‘murders’ wife and child at luxury hotel Ritz Carlton in Hong Kong, arrested)

Abby Choi had married Alex Kwong at the age of 18. They divorced after three years. During the course of their relationship, they had two children.

Choi later got into a relationship with Chris Tam Fong-Chun, who belonged to a wealthy business family. She had two children with Chris Tam.

Suspects go on trial This week, Abby Choi’s ex-husband Alex Kwong will go on trial for her murder. Also on trial are his brother Anthony Kwong and his father Kwong Kau, who is a former police officer.

The trial is expected to last 45 days, CNN reported.

Anthony Kwong, who was hired as a driver by Choi, was arrested a day after her remains were discovered in 2023. Her parents-in-law were also arrested along with Anthony.

Choi’s ex-husband Alex Kwong, with whom she had two children, was arrested after a city-wide manhunt. He was trying to escape via a sea route, police said.

The trial is expected to uncover details that have not been publicly disclosed yet, like a possible motive for Choi’s murder.