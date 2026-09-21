HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 21 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: The City as a Museum – Delhi Edition 2 | Mobile library installation – Hear the stories of Khirkee alongside witnessing the magic of books
Where: Khirkee Extension, Malviya Nagar
When: September 21 to 23
Timing: 5pm to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line) & Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)
#LitTalk
What: TERI-IHC Lecture Series | Beyond Tailpipe: Electric Mobility at the Intersection of Air Quality and Energy Security (Discussants: KG Suresh, Vibha Dhawan, Anumita Roychowdhury, Anirudh Arun, Naveen Gupta, Sanjay Seth (moderator)
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 21
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Divyanshu Live
Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida