'Crocodile tears' over Mahsa Amini: Iran calls out France for silence on Minab school bombing

Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi has accused France of shedding “crocodile tears” over the 2022 death of Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini while staying silent over the US strike on an elementary school in Minab. Abbas Araghchi targeted French foreign minister Jean-Nool Barrot and said Paris had killed 1.5 million Algerians during its colonial rule. (AFP/@araghchi/X)

This came ahead of Tehran sealing a French language centre affiliated with the embassy in the capital on Sunday. In response, the Emmanuel Macron administration said it would summon Iran's ambassador and take appropriate measures, Reuters reported.

A day prior, Araghchi targeted French foreign minister Jean-Nool Barrot after he marked the anniversary of Amini’s death. The 22-year-old woman died in police custody on September 16, 2022, after being detained in Iran over allegations of not wearing the hijab in line with government rules. Her death led to massive protests in Iran.

Araghchi on Saturday accused France of hypocrisy, citing its colonial-era violence in Algeria and Paris’ “silence” over the killing of Iranian schoolkids in Minab during the US-Israeli war on Iran.

“1.5mn Algerians were slaughtered by France in their War of Independence,” Araghchi said on X.

He added that fewer than one-tenth of them had been recorded by Paris and accused France of refusing to apologise for its colonial crimes. “Stop your crocodile tears [Jean-Nool Barrot],” Araghchi said. “Your silence when the US massacred our schoolkids said it all.”