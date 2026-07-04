Israel rubbishes report claiming it planned assassinations against Iran negotiators: ‘Complete fabrication’

A public dispute has erupted between Israel and US media outlet The New York Times over a report that claimed US officials warned Iran earlier this year about potential Israeli assassination plots targeting senior Iranian leaders involved in nuclear negotiations. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a news conference in Jerusalem on June 15, 2026. (AFP)

The row began after The New York Times published a report on Thursday citing multiple current and former US officials. According to the report, Washington warned Tehran in April that Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf could be targets of Israeli assassination attempts.

Rejecting the report, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office issued a sharp response on X, saying, “As usual, The New York Times' latest story about Israel and the Iranian negotiators is fake news. A complete fabrication of reality.”

The NYT stood by its reporting and responded publicly to the Israeli government's criticism.

“We stand by this fact-based reporting, which draws on interviews with current and former American officials. The Israeli Embassy in Washington declined to comment before publication”, the US media outlet posted in a reply to the Israeli PM’s office.