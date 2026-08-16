Another H-1B crackdown? US widens fraud investigation as alleged visa abuse comes under scrutiny in Texas

In a post on X, the DOL OIG said it had “teamed up with” Gonzales and BlazeTV to expose H-1B fraud in Texas, adding: “The fight continues…” The post linked to a video in which Gonzales confronts a business operator over allegations involving the H-1B program.

The US Department of Labor's Office of Inspector General has joined Texas commentator Sara Gonzales and BlazeTV in highlighting alleged H-1B visa fraud in Texas, putting renewed attention on the federal government's scrutiny of employers and businesses using the foreign-worker program.

The federal watchdog's post comes as H-1B compliance has become a growing focus for the Labor Department. The DOL OIG has previously warned that the program is vulnerable to fraud and abuse involving employers, immigration attorneys, labor brokers and other actors.

Also read: Who is Saritha Komatireddy? All about her family, net worth as President Trump endorses Letitia James opponent

What is happening in Sara Gonzales' H-1B video? In the video shared by Sara Gonzales, she confronts a person she identifies as an H-1B scammer after, according to her account, the person called police on her. Gonzales says she then “brought the law to him” as she investigates what she presents as an H-1B fraud case.

The video, titled “This H-1B Scammer Called the Cops On Me...So I Brought the Law To Him!”, runs for about 26 minutes. The Labor Department's Office of Inspector General later shared the video on X, saying it had “teamed up” with Gonzales and BlazeTV while highlighting its work exposing H-1B fraud in Texas.