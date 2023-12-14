After BTS’ J-Hope, NewJeans to make New Year's Rockin Eve debut ; Joins Post Malone for a star-studded show

The K-pop rookie group NewJeans is highlighting their international success with a series of achievements. The group, under ADOR, a subsidiary of HYBE Labels, has been roped in to perform for the prestigious New Year's Rockin Eve event hosted by Ryan Seacrest. ABC and Dick Clark Productions announced a diverse lineup of performers for the global celebration on Wednesday. This follows NewJeans setting the Billboard stage ablaze with their electrifying performance, securing a major award just days prior. NewJeans(ADOR)

NewJeans & Post Malone set to perform on New Year's Rockin Eve

The stellar cast for the performance night was unveiled on December 13 by ABC and Dick Clark Productions. A live webcast of the annual festival is scheduled to feature Post Malone, NewJeans, and Ivy Queen. These three exceptional shows will take place in various parts of the world. Additional performers of the night include Green Day, Reneé Rapp, Doechii, Aqua, and more.

As per the update, NewJeans will perform two of their hitmakers-Super Shy and ETA. Since the shows are scheduled to be performed virtually, the group will not appear in person at Times Square in New York. Rather, they will bring their talent to a global audience by performing from South Korea.

Thrilled fans rushed to social media to shower their support for the group. A fan wrote “hobi last year and now NEWJEANS THIS YEAR… oh im so seated”, others commented “wish newjeans were performing ‘new jeans’ for new year's rockin' eve they’re passing up on the wordplay that was right there new hair new tee new year’s do you see”, “im so sadd bc i can’t go and see newjeans spc hanni performing live at AAA bc of my work schedule im sorry my love, see you next time.”

When and where to watch New Year's Rockin Eve

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is scheduled to air on Sunday, Dec. 31, starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. For viewers in South Korea, the show will be available on January 1 at 10 AM Korean Standard Time (KST) and 6:30 AM Indian Standard Time. Rita Ora will co-host the show with Ryan Seacrest for the 19th time, and the two will count down to midnight from Times Square in New York.