BTS’ Jungkook ‘king of K-pop’ dethrones ‘queen of Pop’ Taylor Swift at No. 1 on Billboard Chart

A fierce competition is on the horizon between K-pop sensation and BTS member Jungkook and the ‘queen’ of Pop, Taylor Swift. The youngest member of the seven-member K-pop group is on a roll with both his albums and singles, consistently exhibiting incredible sales prowess in the US. The 3D singer, previously not in the same league until 2022, debuted with his solo career in 2023 and has since grown into a powerful force in the music industry, taking on several well-known names. BTS Jungkook and Taylor Swift

Also read: BTS' Jimin's dad posts intimate farewell photos; thanks ARMY for love and support as son begins his military duty

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Jungkook conquers Billboard chart leaving Taylor Swift behind

According to Billboard's most recent sales figures as of December 13, the world's biggest-selling musician has been ousted from the top spot by the K-pop sensation. The main vocalist of BTS has returned to the top spot on the Billboard ranking-Digital Song Sales chart, with his most recent track Standing Next To You. The track is the lead song from Jungkook’s debut album GOLDEN which rolled out on November 3.

For those unaware, the Digital Song Sales chart is a list of the top-selling singles in the United States. The chart is updated weekly, with the Lover singer frequently grabbing the top spot. Jungkook moves up the charts, toppling Taylor Swift, who was number one last week with her single You're Losing Me.

Standing Next to You outsells Jack Harlow’s Lovin’ on Me

The Seven crooner not only dethroned Taylor Swift but also surpassed the runner-up, Jack Harlow's Lovin’ on Me, by nearly 5,000 copies with his hit single Standing Next To You. According to Billboard data, Golden’s track is the sole song in America this week to achieve sales of at least 10,000 copies. For the unversed, with over 80,000 sales, the song debuted at number one on the chart in the middle of November and held tight on to the position until the latest achievement.

The members of BTS have all enlisted in the military and are scheduled to reunite in 2025. Jungkook and Jimin were the last to enlist as companion soldiers and may undergo training with BTS' oldest member, Jin, who joined the military in 2022.