Jimin dedicates his solo Closer Than This to BTS ARMY, leaves fans emotional. Watch

The music video of BTS member Jimin's solo song Closer Than This was unveiled on Friday. Taking to their YouTube channel, HYBE posted the over four-minute-long music video. The clip gave a view of the journey of BTS over the last decade. (Also Read | BTS agency announces Jimin’s solo Closer Than This; singer features with Taehyung in new video, shares message for fans) Stills from BTS Jimin's solo song Closer Than This.

Music video of Closer Than This

The video started with Jimin telling his team, "So in a way, this really is a fan song." As the team discussed the track, Jimin said, "We say, 'Baby don't worry' a lot in those moments." Next, as the song started, Jimin walked on the streets and posed with murals. As the song proceeded, the video gave a glimpse of the BTS members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook during their debut and early days of their career. The video also gave a peek at BTS' concerts and the members winning awards over the years.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Lyrics of Closer Than This

The music video also showed Jimin sitting busy writing his song and celebrating with his team members. For the chorus part of the song, Jimin chose several children to sing it. The lyrics of the song go: "Do you also remember? The moment we first met/ We were so shy and awkward back then/ Now that I look back/ We have come this far in just a blink of an eye/ We walked it together, alongside each other/ At times I fell and shed tears/ We comforted each other, with a pat on the back."

BTS ARMY react to Jimin's new song

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "I gasped at this song because I think it’s so beautiful. There's something so powerful about it. The love that multiplied a million times because of these seven people and their stories across the globe." Another person said, "Jimin's voice gives me goosebumps!" A comment read, "The only artist's voice that could captivate me like that was Michael Jackson’s. Such a warm, beautiful, touching, comforting & highly addictive voice."

An X user wrote, "The fact that Jimin prepared #CloserThanThis during the time he was preparing Face and the entire music video itself made me realise how brilliant he is as an artist, he said his first solo project isn't exactly from commercial POV, it's like his personal album with his personal stories." A tweet read, "Crying and bawling. Park Jimin my love with the kids singing. The song is so beautiful... And the lyrics and meaning..."

About Closer Than This

Recently, BTS agency BigHit Music shared a statement about the song. It read, "Hello. This is BigHit Music. We are excited to announce the release of BTS member Jimin’s digital single, Closer Than This. Closer Than This is a heartfelt fan song that encapsulates Jimin’s genuine feelings for ARMY. As we approach the final days of 2023, we hope that Closer Than This, with its lyrics conveying Jimin’s love and affection for his fans, will bring you hope and warmth. Release Date: 2 PM, Friday, December 22, 2023 (KST). Thank you.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place