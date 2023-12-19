Britney Spears shares photo of burned home gym: ‘I burned it down’

American singer and songwriter Britney Spears recently took to Instagram to share the aftermath of a fire she started in 2020 which led to her home gy getting burned down completely. The singer, 42, shared an image of charred gym equipment in her Los Angeles mansion to her social media app on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

“Reflecting back remembering when I burnt the gym down in 2020,” she captioned as she shared the photograph with her 42.7 million followers on Instagram.

In the photo, gym equipment like weights, dumbbells and kettlebells are all covered with dust and completely burned.

Additionally, at the time she had shared how the fire was a complete accident and was started by her.

“Yes …. I burnt it down. I walked past the door to the gym and flames, BOOM !!!!!!” she said in April 2020.

“By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt. Unfortunately, now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym!!!!!”

“But it could be much worse so I’m grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways!!!!” she added.

She also shared a video of the damage caused by the fire adding: “I haven’t been here in for like six months because I burned my gym down, unfortunately. I had two candles and … yeah, one thing led to another and I burned it down.”

The ‘Princess of Pop’ stays in shape by working out at home and keeps her fans updated on her dance and workout routines through social media.

“It’s extremely important to let your ass be known in certain situations !!!” the mom of two captioned an Instagram Story video of herself enthusiastically shaking her butt for the camera.

“Ps messing around because I’m bored as hell !!! Psss need roots done I’m Bamm-Bamm from The Flintstones !!!” she added.