Ariana Grande seemingly responds to dating rumors and public scrutiny; Confirms 2024 comeback

Ariana Grande, pop royalty and queen of cryptic lyrics, just dropped a bombshell in the form of her 2023 review. The artist not only officially announced her comeback in 2024 but also subtly responded to the ongoing speculations about her romantic life. Ariana Grande has maintained a reserved stance amidst heightened gossip and public scrutiny surrounding her personal life over the past year. However, in a recent message posted on Instagram stories she managed to address it all in one go. Ariana Grande is reportedly dating her 'Wicked' co-star Ethan Slater.(Instagram)

Also read: Before Travis Kelce this NFL star tried to score a date with Taylor Swift; ‘I shot my shot’

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Ariana Grande breaks silence on dating rumors

On December 29, the singer, who had taken a hiatus from music to focus on other endeavors, posted on her social media stories and stated, “One of the most transformative, most challenging, and yet happiest and most special years of my life, there were so many beautiful and yet polarized feelings.”

Seemingly addressing her ongoing romance rumor, the Santa Tell Me singer said “i have never felt more pride or joy or love while simultaneously feeling so deeply misunderstood by people who don’t know me, who piece whispers together and make what they want out of my life.”

Also read: Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun found dead in car amid drug case probe

Ariana didn't spill the beans on the specifics, but in 2023, there were lots of rumors about her dating Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. It got especially wild because this happened right after she supposedly broke up with Dalton Gomez, and Ethan Slater was also going through a split.

People reports clarified that the artists began dating only after officially ending their previous relationships. Ariana has been seen with Slater only a few times since then.

Elaborating further she said, “i am reacting to things that deserve my energy only and removing and protecting myself from things that do not, i feel more human than ever. i feel more deeply than ever. i feel softer and stronger, all at once.”

Ariana Grande’s 2024 comeback

Ariana Grande announced on social media that she will release her next studio album in 2024, confirming the news on Wednesday. “See you next year,” the singer wrote. The Bang Bang singer’s Instagram stories are sending mixed signals: teasing kisses hinting at a new Max Martin & Ilya collaboration while confirming a September start date for her upcoming album.

Ariana Grande’s 2023 round-up

Throughout 2023, Ariana Grande was mainly focused on working on the upcoming live adaptations of Wicked. In these adaptations, she stars as Glinda alongside Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba. Additionally, Ariana was busy overseeing her beauty business, R.E.M. Beauty.