News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Parasite actor Lee Sun Gyun found dead amid drug case: report

Parasite actor Lee Sun Gyun found dead amid drug case: report

ByAditi Srivastava
Dec 27, 2023 08:57 AM IST

South Korean actor Lee Sun Gyun found dead in a parked car, possible suicide

Warning: Possible suicide mentioning

Lee Sun Gyun(10 asia DB)
Lee Sun Gyun(10 asia DB)

According to South Korean authorities, actor Lee Sun Gyun, involved in a drug case, has died. As per South Korean media source, One Asia, An unconscious guy was found in a parked car in Waryong Park, according to a report from Seoul Seongbuk Police Station on December 27. They responded to an emergency call from a woman stating her husband had left home after leaving a note indicating suicidal intentions.

Actor Lee Sun Gyun found dead in car amid drug case

The renowned actor from the Academy Award-winning film Parasite, acclaimed for roles in Sleep and A Hard Day, faced vast public scrutiny amid a drug case. He even withdrew from several upcoming projects. In the morning following the mysterious phone call, the police confirmed the individual's identity as Lee Sun Kyun. Additional evidence, such as burning charcoal briquettes in his car, indicated suicide. Since October, Lee Sun Kyun had been under police investigation for alleged drug use.

This is a developing story, please stay tuned with us for latest updates

