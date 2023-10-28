News / Entertainment / Tv / Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun apologises for drug case as he arrives at police station for questioning

Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun apologises for drug case as he arrives at police station for questioning

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 28, 2023 04:39 PM IST

Lee Sun Kyun was reportedly booked by police. He is facing drug charges.

Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun made his first public appearance since he got wrapped up in a drug-related case. Reportedly, he was booked for alleged drug charges. On Saturday, the actor was summoned to Incheon Nonhyeon Police Station for questioning. Also read: G-Dragon booked under alleged drug charges after Lee Sun Kyun

Lee Sun Kyun is best known for Parasite.
Lee Sun Kyun arrives for questioning

Several photos of Lee Sun Kyun surfaced online as he arrived for further investigation in the matter. He also briefly addressed the media who were stationed outside the premises.

Lee Sun Kyun on drug charges

As per a report of Koreaboo, the Mister actor said, “First of all, I sincerely apologize for the great amount of disappointment I have brought to so many people for being involved in such an unpleasant incident. I would like to bow my head in apology to everyone who has trusted in me and support me all this time.”

“As I delivered through my agency, my position is that I will faithfully participate in the investigation with an honest attitude. I feel very sorry to my family, who is suffering a lot at the moment. I will sincerely and truthfully answer [the questions] during the investigation,” he added. He also bowed down in front of the people.

Lee Sun Kyun and controversy

Reportedly, Lee Sun Kyun's phone has been confiscated by the police. It also claimed that he would undergo reagent test for investigation purposes. He has been accused of administering drugs, as per the report.

Previously, rapper G-Dragon was booked. However, the police reportedly clarified that G-Dragon and Lee Sun Kyun were booked in two different drug cases which aren't connected. Reportedly, more celebrities are under the scanner in the matter.

A report of Allkpop also mentioned that Lee Sun Gyun is under suspicion of using two types of illegal drugs, including psychoactive drugs and psychotropic drugs. On the other hand, G-Dragon is under the suspicion of using a third type of illegal drug, also known as opioid substance.

