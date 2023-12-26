G-Dragon’s powerful comeback after legal clearance, launches anti-drug foundation

K-pop icon G-Dragon has taken his first public steps with a gesture as bold as it is unexpected. Just weeks after being cleared of drug allegations, the superstar has not only returned to the spotlight but launched a powerful initiative that promises to reshape his legacy. As per the Bad Boy singer’s new agency Galaxy Corporation the K-pop idol is looking forward to launching an anti-drug foundation. In the process, he has even donated a substantial amount of sum. G Dragon

G-Dragon Back to establish anti-drug and addiction foundation

For years, the former YG Entertainment star has remained one of the popular choices in the realm of K-pop, his music has scripted histories, and now, G-Dragon is channeling his personal experiences into a beacon of hope. With a significant donation and the creation of an anti-drug foundation, G-Dragon is using his personal experiences to inspire hope, aiming to transform a controversial chapter into a force for positive change.

As per Nate News, Galaxy Entertainment on December 26 said “The foundation will establish a strong determination to realize a society without prejudice through Kwon Jiyong (G-Dragon)’s music and will carry out activities accordingly… The foundation’s first project will focus on activities for drug eradication and the treatment of addicted youth.”

The first donation is dedicated to the fandom

Confirming the donation report, G-Dragon earlier released a statement saying “The first donation will be based on the name of VIP (BIGBANG’s fandom name), and I will make a full donation under the name of the Guardians of Daisy, which I voluntarily created through this incident.”

The K-pop agency clarified further, saying that the charity is called the JUSPEACE charity, which is a combination of the words "justice" and "peace." The original donation, which is worth ₩300 million KRW (about $231,000 USD), was made just by G-Dragon.

G-Dragon’s drug case

G-Dragon was the subject of a drug probe and scandal earlier in the year. But the police decided not to press charges against him and absolved him of all allegations. The judicial process concluded that the allegations were not supported by enough evidence.