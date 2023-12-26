BTS' V teams up with American singer UMI for new romantic track ahead of Birthday; BIGHIT confirms

BTS' vocalist V joins forces with American R&B songstress UMI for a brand new track titled Wherever U R. The second youngest member of the group who will soon be collaborating with South Korea’s soloist IU has yet another collaboration on his plate. On December 26, BIGHIT MUSIC shared an update on his upcoming project. This unique collaboration blends V's soulful singing with UMI's smooth melodies to create a beautiful romantic tune. BTS V(BIGHIT MUSIC)

BTS V and UMI’s Wherever U R

On social media, the K-pop agency backing the 7-member South Korean boy band posted about "wherever u r (feat. V of BTS)." The announcement has sparked immense excitement on various social platforms, as fans of both BTS and UMI come together to celebrate this upcoming collaboration.

Wherever U R release date

The song, with its calming lyrics that reminisce about Sundays and old pictures, capturing moments in the basement, suggesting a need for conversation and expressing the desire to call more often despite the fast passage of time, is set to be released on December 29, 2023, at 9 PM (PST) and December 30, 2023, at 2 PM (KST).

Fans gets a pre birthday gift from BTS' V

As the song is scheduled for release just a day before his birthday, it adds an extra layer of joy and celebration for fans. An Army wrote “We have a new song to celebrate the birthday of Kim Taehyung this year! Thank you to V and Umi for this. It already sounds amazing “, others said “So we getting a birthday surprise”, “SO EXCITED!!!!! Can't wait for another masterpiece”, “V's vocals in 'wherever u r' are pure magic! Can't wait to experience this masterpiece on December 29th at 9PM PST / December 30th at 2PM KST. The anticipation is real!"

Fans have gathered moments and clues from various instances when BTS V hinted at his upcoming song. The K-pop idols, before starting their military service, assured fans that they had a multitude of surprises planned to keep them entertained. Currently, all members, including Jin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook, are serving their mandatory military duties. Jin and J-Hope are expected to complete their service and return in 2024.