No more BTS’ military updates: Members removed from The Camp’s ‘star soldier’ list over IP dispute

BTS fans may need to be patient for updates on the members' military service. The sudden removal of BTS from The Camp platform, which provides updates about soldiers to their families, has raised concerns. All seven BTS members are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service, leading to reduced communication with fans. The uncertainty about future updates is causing worry among the fandom. The unexpected withdrawal occurred as a result of the Intellectual Property Rights Issue that arose from a wave of fans flooding the platform demanding frequent updates. BTS(The Camp app)

Why BTS members were removed from The Camp’s list?

The Camp, known for updating fans on popular figures like actor Nam Joo Hyuk, WINNER's Mino, and vocalist Go Woo Rim, has excluded BTS members from its “star Soldier” list. The "Soldier Registration" area includes a "Recommended Star Soldier" subsection, listing currently enlisted idols and celebrities separately.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Also read: BTS' Jungkook and Jimin showcase military precision, marching with guns in striking training photos

The Camp removed BTS members from its list due to an Intellectual Property Rights issue. Jang Cheol Min, CEO of Enable Daon Soft, the techie behind the platform explained, that BIGHIT MUSIC who owns the publicity rights of BTS members, allowing the agency to profit from their identities ‘misunderstood’ the intention of The Camp. He elaborated that the K-pop agency thought that the social media platform is aimed to conduct business through idols. To avoid legal issues, the app had to remove artists from major management companies.

The executive of the military platform mentioned that since its launch, it has never experienced such a surge in traffic as it is currently witnessing after all BTS members enlisted. He attributed this spike in popularity to the dedicated fandom.

Also read: Christmas K-pop playlist: BTS V’s Christmas Tree to aespa’s Jingle Bell Rock, songs to uplift your mood

The step will protect BTS members' privacy

Amidst a sea of fan reactions, one sentiment rose above the rest: safeguarding BTS's privacy. This decision, protecting the idols from potential privacy intrusion, resonated with a fanbase already wary of a platform leveraging the group's image for e-commerce ventures.

All about the Camp

As of now, 30 A-listers can be found on the star list of the platform. It is the is the official military app. It was first created to serve as a general platform for military communication needs and to allow friends and family to encourage newly enrolled trainees. However, as time went on, developers saw that fandoms were swarming to the part to learn the latest news about their idols, so they decided to expand the business into that area.