Intellectual property rights | Enhanced research, innovation incentives stand-outs in PEC’s new policy

The policy was finalised in the last meeting of the PEC senate, which was held recently and it will now proceed for the final approval from the PEC’s Board of Governors (BoG). The new policy is expected to further the institute’s commitment for providing a scholarship- and innovation-friendly environment.
The IPR cell of PEC will look after the evaluation, protection, marketing, licensing and managing the IP generated at the institute.
The IPR cell of PEC will look after the evaluation, protection, marketing, licensing and managing the IP generated at the institute. (HT File)
Published on Jul 25, 2022
Dar Ovais, Chandigarh

Development of environment, enhancing incentives for research, discovery of new knowledge compatible with the institute’s mission are among the objectives of the intellectual property right (IPR) policy formulated by Punjab Engineering College (PEC).

The policy was finalised in the last meeting of the PEC senate, which was held recently and it will now proceed for the final approval from the PEC’s Board of Governors (BoG). The new policy is expected to further the institute’s commitment for providing a scholarship- and innovation-friendly environment.

The draft IPR policy was earlier accepted “in-principle” by the PEC senate in a meeting held in February this year, following which suggestions were invited from stakeholders. The policy will be followed in all matters related to IPRs at PEC and it will apply to all faculty members, students and staff including those working in sponsored research projects.

Objectives of the policy

The objective of the policy is to facilitate, encourage, promote research and technological investigations and other creative endeavours in all areas of engineering, humanities, sciences and technologies.

It also aims to safeguard the interest of the faculty, students and staff of the institute and society by avoiding conflict of interest and lays down a transparent administrative system for ownership control and assignment of intellectual properties and sharing revenues generated by the same.

The policy provides that the intellectual property created by the faculty, student or staff working at PEC, under sponsored research or other projects, is owned by the institute, if it is created within scope of employment, including work done using PEC grants, sponsored projects at the institute, industrial consultancy, thesis work and BTech project.

The IPR cell of the institute will look after the evaluation, protection, marketing, licensing and managing the IP generated at the institute.

Other decisions of senate

The PEC senate, in its latest meeting, also decided to revise the course curriculum of MTech programmes and to focus on the core areas of the core subjects for the students to have in-depth knowledge.

The agenda of trifurcation of the applied sciences department into three independent departments (physics, chemistry and mathematics) was also approved along with the approval of PEC’s academic calendar for the forthcoming semester.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 25, 2022
