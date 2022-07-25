Intellectual property rights | Enhanced research, innovation incentives stand-outs in PEC’s new policy
Development of environment, enhancing incentives for research, discovery of new knowledge compatible with the institute’s mission are among the objectives of the intellectual property right (IPR) policy formulated by Punjab Engineering College (PEC).
The policy was finalised in the last meeting of the PEC senate, which was held recently and it will now proceed for the final approval from the PEC’s Board of Governors (BoG). The new policy is expected to further the institute’s commitment for providing a scholarship- and innovation-friendly environment.
The draft IPR policy was earlier accepted “in-principle” by the PEC senate in a meeting held in February this year, following which suggestions were invited from stakeholders. The policy will be followed in all matters related to IPRs at PEC and it will apply to all faculty members, students and staff including those working in sponsored research projects.
Objectives of the policy
The objective of the policy is to facilitate, encourage, promote research and technological investigations and other creative endeavours in all areas of engineering, humanities, sciences and technologies.
It also aims to safeguard the interest of the faculty, students and staff of the institute and society by avoiding conflict of interest and lays down a transparent administrative system for ownership control and assignment of intellectual properties and sharing revenues generated by the same.
The policy provides that the intellectual property created by the faculty, student or staff working at PEC, under sponsored research or other projects, is owned by the institute, if it is created within scope of employment, including work done using PEC grants, sponsored projects at the institute, industrial consultancy, thesis work and BTech project.
The IPR cell of the institute will look after the evaluation, protection, marketing, licensing and managing the IP generated at the institute.
Other decisions of senate
The PEC senate, in its latest meeting, also decided to revise the course curriculum of MTech programmes and to focus on the core areas of the core subjects for the students to have in-depth knowledge.
The agenda of trifurcation of the applied sciences department into three independent departments (physics, chemistry and mathematics) was also approved along with the approval of PEC’s academic calendar for the forthcoming semester.
-
Pending litigation hampers Aerotropolis launch
The 'Aerotropolis' township, which was to be launched in May this year, is set to see a delay of another six months as a case regarding around 250 acres under the project is pending in the court. The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has sent the case of landlords of around 250 acres to the court as they had got their land registered after notification of Section 11 of the Land Acquisition Act.
-
Mohali | 3 caught smuggling opium in ambulance with fake patient
Three members of an inter-state gang of smugglers landed in the police net while trying to sneak in opium into Mohali in an ambulance, with one of them posing as a patient. Senior superintendent of police Vivek Sheel Soni said that during a special drive against drugs a team stopped an ambulance coming from Ambala side at a naka laid near Dappar village on Ambala-Chandigarh highway.
-
Chamba ‘rumals’, folk songs mark the return of Minjar Mela
The heritage and folk traditions of Himachal Pradesh have played an important role in the state's progress and development, governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said on Sunday. He was speaking on the opening day of Chamba's International Minjar Mela. Chamba municipal council president Neelam Nayyar presented the governor with a minjar, a silk tassel unique to the region. The governor was also presented with a Chamba rumal, another distinctive handicraft.
-
Four killed as SUV rolls down gorge in Chamba
Four people were killed after the SUV that they were travelling in plunged into a gorge at Satrundi in the remote Churah sub-division of Chamba district on Sunday evening. The accidents also left three others seriously injured. Giving details of the accident, Tissa tehsildar Prakash Sharma said the incident took place 107 kilometres away from district headquarters on the Chamba-Killar road at around 4.30 pm. The deceased are yet to be identified.
-
Trouble brews for BJP as Kangra bigwig Ravinder Singh Ravi raises banner of revolt
Merely a week after former president Khimi Ram's defection to archrival Congress, more trouble is brewing for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the poll-bound state as another senior leader — former cabinet minister Ravinder Singh Ravi hinted at contesting the elections irrespective of being given the party ticket. A staunch loyalist of former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, Ravi, however, said he would contest the election even if denied a party ticket. “On which party symbol will be known then,” he said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics