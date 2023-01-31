Twenty-Five Twenty-One actor Nam Joo-hyuk will enlist in military in March, confirms his agency

Actor Nam Joo-hyuk, who starred in Twenty-Five Twenty-One last year, will enlist in the South Korean military in March. As per a new report, Joo-hyuk's agency Management SOOP on Tuesday announced the date of the actor joining the military. The actor reportedly applied to The Capital Defence Command Military Police Group in May last year. (Also Read | Nam Joo-hyuk makes first public appearance since facing accusations of bullying schoolmates)

As reported by the news agency Soompi, Management SOOP said, “It is true that Nam Joo-hyuk was accepted into the military police force. He will be enlisting in the police squad on March 20.” After getting enlisted, Joo-hyuk will receive basic military training at the army training centre for five weeks. He will then get transferred to his station.

Reacting to the news, the actor's fans shared tweets saying that they will miss him. A person wrote on Twitter, "Aww…will miss you JoHyuk….will wait for next drama….stay safe & healthy!!" "Best wishes to this superb actor that his time in the military goes well," said another fan. "Great service you’re doing to your country and the world in general. We will miss that face," wrote a Twitter user.

On October 17 last year, it was reported that he would be enlisting in the military in December 2022. His agency later confirmed that he didn't receive an official summons for enlisting in December.

Earlier, Management SOOP had confirmed that Joo-hyuk has wrapped up filming for Vigilante while waiting for his draft notice. Joo-hyuk made his debut in 2014 with The Idle Mermaid. He rose to prominence with his role in the television series Who Are You: School 2015 (2015).

He has also featured in K-dramas Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo (2016), The Bride of Habaek (2017), The Light in Your Eyes (2019), The School Nurse Files (2020), Start Up (2020), and Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022). The actor has featured in several movies such as The Great Battle (2018), and Josee (2020).

The actor was last seen in his film Remember last year. Released on October 26, it also stars Lee Sung Min. The plot revolves around the story of an Alzheimer’s patient in his 80s, who lost his family during the Japanese invasion of Korea. As he struggles to fulfill his lifelong revenge before his memories fade, a young man in his 20s comes to his rescue.

