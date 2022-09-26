Nam Joo Hyuk makes first public appearance since facing accusations of bullying schoolmates

Nam Joo Hyuk has returned to the public eye months after bullying controversies. The South Korean actor has faced accusations by multiple people that he bullied them during his school years. Though his agency denied the allegations, the actor disappeared from the public eye for a while. Also Read| Nam Joo Hyuk accused of bullying schoolmate

He was spotted in public for the first time since the controversy on Monday, as he attended an online press conference for his upcoming film, Remember. The actor posed for the camera solo, as well as with director Lee Il-hyung and co-star Lee Sung Min.

During the press conference, Joo Hyuk also answered questions about the movie and his experience of working with Lee Sung Min and Lee II-hyung. The actor said that he and Sung Min, who portray an unlikely pair of friends in their upcoming film, share a friendship off-screen as well. As per Allkpop, he said, "The atmosphere at the set was phenomenal. Lee Sung Min was really approachable and friendly. Sometimes, he even took pictures of me dozing off."

nam joohyuk at the press conference of ?remember?! 😭 movie premieres on oct 26th!#NAMJOOHYUK #??? pic.twitter.com/JDxFuU1IH9 — namzy 📂 (@namzyfiles) September 26, 2022

In June this year, an anonymous person accused Joo Hyuk of bullying them for six years between middle school and high school. More such allegations cropped up in the coming days, but the initial accuser changed their claims after being threatened with legal action by the actor's agency. In addition, 20 people from Joo Hyuk's high school including his teachers gave an interview to Dispatch defending him from the allegations.

Joo Hyuk, who was last seen in K-drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One, is also known for his work in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, The Bride of Habaek, and Start-Up among others. His next film Remember is set to be released in theatres on October 26. It tells the story of Pil Joo (Lee Sung Min), an old man in his eighties with Alzheimer’s disease who befriends Gyu (Nam Joo Hyuk), a young man in his twenties while planning a revenge.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON