Ariana Grande's ex-husband Dalton Gomez spotted kissing Maika Monroe days after finalizing divorce

Ariana Grande's ex-husband Dalton Gomez is going Thank You, Next! Just days after reports arrived that Ariana and Dalton have finalized their divorce, the real estate agent was seen kissing 30-year-old actor Maika Monroe. The picture was first reported by Deuxmoi via its Instagram Stories. Ariana and Dalton's separation created media headlines after she was linked with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. (Also read: Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have settled their divorce at LA court: Report) Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez recently settled for divorce.

Dalton Gomez kissing Maika Monroe

As per the Instagram Story of Deuxmoi, a source confirmed that Dalton Gomez and It Follows actor Maika Monroe were seen "packing on the PDA… They would look around to see if anyone was looking then continue to make out in front of everyone." The pair were also not opting for a privacy as they were “very friendly and both introduced themselves.”

Ariana and Dalton's relationship

A few days ago, it was reported that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have officially settled their divorce. Ariana had filed for divorce last month on September 18, and Dalton had immediately filed a response. The split was amicable for both the parties, and was filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court. Their date of separation was listed as February 20 in the filing. As per a report by Page Six, a source has been quoted as saying that both Ariana and Dalton have settled for divorce. The source has said, “Ariana and Dalton really wanted to take care of each through all of this and make it as easy on one another as possible — which is why they really took their time with everything.”

More details

Ariana and Dalton got married in May 2021 at her home in Montecito, in a private ceremony. Ariana was linked with Ethan Slater during the shoot of their upcoming film Wicked. In July, Ariana was spotted without her wedding ring, fueling rumours about troubles with her husband. The speculation was fueled after Ariana was photographed at the Wimbledon men’s singles final, where she was seen without her diamond ring on her left finger. She was seen sitting between actors Andrew Garfield and Jonathan Bailey. A few days after these reports, both Ariana and Ethan filed for divorce from their respective partners. Ethan had filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay.

Ariana plays as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo stars as Elphaba in the film Wicked, directed by Jon M Chu. It is set to release on November 27, 2024.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail