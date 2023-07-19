Ariana Grande deletes wedding photos from social media amid news of separation with Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande has deleted all her wedding photos from social media after news of her separation with husband Dalton Gomez surfaced. The ‘Thank U, Next’ star has seemingly deleted her wedding pictures from Instagram, which she posted in 2021. Sources claimed Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are ‘heading for divorce' (arianagrande/Instagram)

Ariana also deleted the anniversary post she shared in May. On May 16, she shared a photo from their wedding day as she celebrated their two-year anniversary. “I love him so,” she captioned the picture. The only mention of Dalton on her instagram now is a selfie of the pair that she posted in November 2022.

Ariana and Dalton got married in May 2021 at her home in Montecito, in a private ceremony. The two reportedly got engaged months before that, and spent a lot of time during the Covid19 pandemic. They often posted photos documenting their romance.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez ‘heading for divorce’

Ariana was recently spotted without her wedding ring, fuelling rumours about troubles with Dalton. TMZ reported shortly after that the pair has actually been separated since January. Sources revealed that they tried a reconciliation, but it was unsuccessful. A source with “direct knowledge” told the publication that their relationship "is heading for divorce."

Ariana was photographed at the Wimbledon men’s singles final last week, without her diamond ring on her left finger. She was seen sitting between Andrew Garfield and Jonathan Bailey. The star reacted to certain moments during the match, covering her mouth with her right hand. Her ring was notably missing. The ‘Wicked’ star, 30, was last seen with her wedding ring in public at Jeff Goldblum’s concert in London in April.

Sources said that the couple started having problems even before Ariana started filming ‘Wicked’. They reportedly remain friends and talk regularly on the phone. Their marriage, however, does not seem to be working out.

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop