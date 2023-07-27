Ariana Grande's rumoured boyfriend Ethan Slater files for divorce from wife Lily Jay: Report

Amid rumours that Ariana Grande is dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, it is now being reported that Slater has filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay. According to a report by TMZ, Ethan is officially filing for divorce. Meanwhile, Ariana has also separated from her husband Dalton Gomez, and has deleted her wedding pictures from Instagram, which she posted in 2021. (Also read: Wicked love triangle! Ariana Grande's romance with 'Wicked' co-star Ethan Slater leaves wife Lilly Jay 'blindsided') Ariana Grande is reportedly dating Ethan Slater.

Ariana and Dalton separated?

Ariana was recently spotted without her wedding ring, which added more fuel to rumours about her troubles with Dalton. Meanwhile, it was reported that Ariana and Dalton started dating during the shoot of Wicked. Ethan married his high-school sweetheart Lily Jay in May 2021, and they also welcomed a baby last boy last year. Production insiders revealed that Lilly Jay and their baby visited the Wicked set, where Grande seemingly spent time with the couple as well.

Ethan files for divorce

Now, as per a report by TMZ, Ethan has filed for divorce from Lilly. Sources close to Lilly revealed that she was heartbroken to hear about Ethan's new relationship and felt as if he had abandoned their family. Neither Ariana Grande nor Ethan Slater has publicly addressed their alleged romance yet.

More details

Meanwhile, Ariana has even deleted the anniversary post she had shared in May. Ariana and Dalton got married in May 2021 at her home in Montecito, in a private ceremony. Ariana was photographed at the Wimbledon men’s singles final last week, without her diamond ring on her left finger. She was seen sitting between actors Andrew Garfield and Jonathan Bailey. The star reacted to certain moments during the match, covering her mouth with her right hand. Her ring was notably missing. The star was last seen with her wedding ring in public at Jeff Goldblum’s concert in London in April. Ariana was previously linked to Pete Davidson.

The first look of the highly anticipated two-part adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked was dropped earlier this year in April. Cynthia Erivo stars as Elphaba and Ariana plays as Glinda in the Jon M Chu film. The first part of Wicked is set to release next year, eyeing the date of November 27, 2024. The second part is expected to release the following year.

