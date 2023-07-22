Wicked love triangle! Ariana Grande's romance with 'Wicked' co-star Ethan Slater leaves wife Lilly Jay 'blindsided'

Love can be both enchanting and treacherous, and the world of entertainment is no stranger to dramatic twists. Recently, rumors of a surprising romance between pop sensation Ariana Grande and her married "Wicked" co-star, Ethan Slater, have sent shockwaves through Hollywood. As the story unfolds, Slater's wife, Lilly Jay, is left in disbelief, and sources reveal that she was "completely blindsided" by the relationship. Let's dive into this love saga and see how it all unraveled. Rumors of a romance between Ariana Grande and her "Wicked" co-star Ethan Slater have reportedly left Slater's wife Lilly Jay blindsided.

Once upon a time, Ethan Slater and Lilly Jay were high school sweethearts. Their love story blossomed, leading them to tie the knot in 2018, and together they celebrated a decade of togetherness last November. Their bond appeared unbreakable, strengthened further by the arrival of their child, making them a happy family in the eyes of the public.

The alleged love intrigue

However, life is known for its twists, and the stage often sets the scene for unexpected drama. Slater and Grande have been working together on the London set of "Wicked" for a year now, and rumors suggest that their on-screen chemistry might have spilled into reality. Sources speculate that Grande might be the reason behind Slater and Jay's sudden breakup, leaving many wondering if art imitated life or vice versa.

Not too long ago, Slater took to Instagram to shower praise on his "wonderful" wife, dedicating a heartwarming Mother's Day post to her. Yet, the sudden turn of events has led Slater to go private on the social media platform, hinting at potential turmoil behind the scenes.

Production insiders reveal that Lilly Jay and their baby visited the "Wicked" set, where Grande seemingly spent time with the couple as well. As the speculation intensifies, the lines between fiction and reality blur, making fans wonder what's happening both on and off the stage.

Ariana Grande's own romantic drama

To add another layer of complexity, news broke earlier this week that Ariana Grande and her real estate agent husband, Dalton Gomez, decided to part ways in January after two years of marriage. Despite their separation, the couple remains "incredibly amicable," and sources indicate that they are working to maintain a close friendship.

As rumors continue to swirl, neither Ariana Grande nor Ethan Slater has publicly addressed the alleged romance. Requests for comments from their representatives have also been met with silence, adding to the intrigue surrounding this unfolding love saga.