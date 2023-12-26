close_game
News / Trending / Dua Lipa visits Humayun’s Tomb, Bangla Sahib in Delhi after Rajasthan trip

Dua Lipa visits Humayun’s Tomb, Bangla Sahib in Delhi after Rajasthan trip

ByArfa Javaid
Dec 26, 2023 06:34 PM IST

Dua Lipa’s father Dukagjin Lipa shared a few pictures on Instagram from the family trip to Delhi.

Singer Dua Lipa is enjoying a family holiday in India. After exploring Rajasthan, the singer is in New Delhi to explore famous places. She visited Humayun’s Tomb and sought blessings at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib with her family.

Dua Lipa with her family at Humayun’s Tomb and Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in New Delhi. (Instagram/@dukagjinlipa)
Dua Lipa with her family at Humayun’s Tomb and Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in New Delhi. (Instagram/@dukagjinlipa)

“The Indian journey starts at New Delhi,” wrote Dukagjin Lipa, the singer’s father, while sharing a few snaps on Instagram. In the first photo, he can be seen posing in front of Humayun’s Tomb. The second photo is a family picture taken in front of the same monument. The remaining pictures show the historical monument clicked from different angles. The family also sought blessings at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Dua Lipa’s father Dukagjin Lipa:

While sharing pictures from her Rajasthan trip two days ago, Dua Lipa wrote, “Happy Holidays from me to you. Sending love, light, health and happiness for the year ahead.” The pictures show Dua Lipa posing with friends at different places in the state.

Check out the pictures below:

Since being shared, both posts have raked up numerous likes and comments. An individual wrote, “Hope you guys like it here!” “Happy holidays!” posted another. A third commented, “Wonder where you go next.” “I am screaming. You are in India!” shared a fourth.

Also Read| Dua Lipa travels to India ahead of Christmas, shares pics from Rajasthan trip with friends. See post

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

