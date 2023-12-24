Dua Lipa travels to India ahead of Christmas, shares pics from Rajasthan trip with friends. See post

Singer Dua Lipa has reached India and is currently on a trip to Rajasthan. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, she posted a bunch of photos as she travelled in the state. (Also Read | Dua Lipa emerges victorious as copyright infringement lawsuit against 'Levitating' gets dropped) Dua Lipa shared photos on Instagram.

Dua Lipa shares pics from Rajasthan

In the first photo, Dua posed as she sat on her bed wearing a blue shirt and striped pants. The next picture showed her wearing a red and golden dress as she stood near a desk. A group of women, huddled near a building, were seen in the next photo. The singer was seen posing in a black outfit in the next picture.

Dua also posted a slightly blurred photo of herself in a leather jacket, golden dress and dark sunglasses. She posed with her friends in the next photo. The singer was seen in a black shirt and denims in the picture. She also posted a selfie wearing a black dress.

Singer pens note

Dua also gave a peek as she travelled around visiting several places. A photo showed her sitting in a car wearing a white top under a red jacket and denims. Sh also opted for dark sunglasses. Sharing the pictures, she captioned it, "Happy Holidays from me to you (red heart emoji) sending love light health and happiness for the year ahead x." Reacting to the post, actor Penelope Cruz posted red heart emojis.

Dua was earlier in India too

The singer had visited India a few years ago. She had shared her photos on Instagram. Posting a picture, she had written, "At the Ganesh Temple in Jaipur. A lady outside the temple helped me and taught me how to put on my sari before I entered. We joined in with the locals and offered sweet treats to the Gods and the people inside."

Dua's songs, albums

Recently, she dropped her new single Houdini, the first song from her third studio album, which is set for release in 2024. It follows her hit Barbie soundtrack song Dance the Night, which came out in May. Houdini, named after the famous illusionist and escape artist Harry Houdini, was produced by Danny L Harle and Tame Impala's Kevin Parker.

"I'm putting on three surprise launch events for Houdini in London, Los Angeles and Tokyo. The first one's going to be in my hometown, London...I'm going to be inviting down some of my fans from the UK and around Europe, so keep your eyes peeled," she had said in a social media post. A few fans were treated to an early screening of the single’s music video and her on-stage appearance in London.

Her last studio album, 2020's Future Nostalgia, was an international chart-topper and gained her a Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy and British Album of the Year Brit Award, among many other accolades. Past singles released by Lipa include the hit songs New Rules, One Kiss, Levitating and Don't Start Now.

