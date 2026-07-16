Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 6: Ajay Devgn's comedy slows down on weekdays, makes over ₹89 crore

Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 6: The fourth instalment in the Dhamaal franchise, led by Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi, was released in theatres on July 10 to mixed reviews from critics and audiences. The comedy entertainer registered a decent opening at the box office. However, the film has since witnessed the expected weekday slowdown, with its box office collections seeing a decline. Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 6: The fourth instalment of the Dhamaal franchise finally hit the theatres on July 10.

Dhamaal 4 box office collection Dhamaal 4 got off to a decent start at the box office, earning ₹14 crore net on its opening day across 10,669 shows. The comedy entertainer went on to post a solid opening weekend, collecting ₹65 crore net.

According to trade website Sacnilk, on its sixth day in theatres, Dhamaal 4 earned an estimated ₹6.50 crore net across 11,137 shows. With this, the film's total India net collection is ₹89.75 crore, while its cumulative gross collection in the domestic market now stands at ₹107.11 crore.

On Day 6, Dhamaal 4 witnessed a noticeable dip in collections, earning ₹6.50 crore net, a decline of 31.6% compared to its Day 5 earnings of ₹9.50 crore net. Dhamaal 4 collected ₹22.50 crore on day two and ₹28.50 crore on day three. The film earned an estimated ₹8.35 crore net on its fourth day across 10,598 shows.

The film also continued its run in the overseas market, where it earned ₹1.25 crore gross on Day 6. With this, its total overseas gross has reached ₹17.25 crore, pushing Dhamaal 4's worldwide gross collection to an impressive ₹124.36 crore.

Dhamaal 4 has beaten the weekend opening of Welcome To The Jungle at the box office. It has also set a new benchmark for the franchise, surpassing the opening weekend performance of Total Dhamaal (2019), which had earned ₹25.5 crore on its first Sunday. The film has also surpassed Ajay Devgn's previous release, De De Pyaar De 2, from 2025. The romantic comedy earned ₹12.25 crore net on its second day from 12,190 shows, taking its India net collection to ₹21 crore after two days.

All about Dhamaal 4 Helmed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is backed by T-Series Films, Panorama Studios, Devgn Films, Maruti International and Anand Pandit Motion Pictures. Serving as the fourth instalment in the popular Dhamaal franchise and a direct sequel to Total Dhamaal (2019), the comedy brings together a star-studded ensemble cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta and Vijay Patkar.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read: "Overall, for a film called Dhamaal, there's little fun to be had. It recycles its story, music and even its brand of comedy, hoping nostalgia will do the heavy lifting. It doesn't. The only thing buried under 'M ke neeche' is whatever made the first Dhamaal work."

Built around a high-stakes treasure hunt packed with the franchise's signature slapstick humour, Dhamaal 4 has drawn a mixed response from critics and moviegoers. Despite the divided reviews, the makers appear confident about the future of the franchise. The film's post-credit scene reportedly confirms that Dhamaal 5 is already in development, with Farhad Samji attached as the writer for the next instalment.