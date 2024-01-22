Welcome to Samdalri ends with record-high rating, Live Your Own Life breaks into double digits

Romance-themed K-dramas are achieving remarkable viewership ratings. After the finale of Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung's My Demon, Ji Chang Wook's Welcome to Samdalri also secured a record rating on its concluding episode, which premiered on January 21. At the same time, KBS' Live Your Own Life surpassed the 20 percent threshold, achieving a new peak in viewership. Welcome to Samdalri(JTBC)

Welcome to Samdalri ends with the highest ratings of its run

JTBC's Welcome to Samdalri concluded on a high note, reaching the highest viewership ratings throughout its entire run for the series finale. The show, featuring Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun, not only claimed the top spot in terms of K-drama and actor rankings but also achieved the highest buzzworthy position. Nielsen Korea reported that the last episode of Welcome to Samdalri garnered an average nationwide rating of 12.3 percent, indicating an impressive nearly 2 percent increase from the previous night.

Welcome to Samdalri plot

Set against the picturesque backdrop of South Korea's renowned Jeju Island, the show unfolds the story of two childhood sweethearts separated by career commitments and misunderstandings. After an agonizing eight-year wait, their paths cross once more. Determined to hold onto each other, they navigate through personal and professional challenges. This series joins the ranks of healing K-dramas, offering viewers a heartfelt narrative.

KBS 2TV’s Live Your Own Life sets new record

Live Your Own Life surged beyond the 20 percent threshold, hitting a remarkable all-time high of 21.4 percent in its latest episode. This achievement extends its streak as the top-viewed program across all genres airing on Sundays.

Captivating the King tvN’s new addition

The debut episode of the recently launched tvN drama Captivating the King garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.0 percent.

Korea-Khitan War returns to double-digit ratings

The Korea-Khitan War made a strong comeback, achieving double-digit ratings with an average nationwide viewership of 10.1 percent. Simultaneously, the weekend drama My Happy End on TV Chosun, starring Jang Na-ra, earned ratings of 2.679% and 2.965% for its first and second parts.