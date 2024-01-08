Song Kang's My Demon remains buzzworthy despite ratings dip; Welcome to Samdalri sees a surge
Supernatural fantasy K-drama, My Demon secures top position on weekly buzzworthy TV dramas list for four consecutive weeks
Despite a brief ratings dip following a one-week hiatus, Song Kang's My Demon has reclaimed its top spot as the most buzzworthy drama. Meanwhile, Ji Chang Wook's Welcome to Samdalri achieved all-time high ratings, after The Story of Park's Marriage Contract’s finale. My Demon also retained a strong presence among the list of buzzworthy drama cast members.
My Demon reclaims the most buzzworthy spot
My Demon has secured the top position on Good Data Corporation's weekly list of the most buzzworthy TV dramas for four consecutive weeks as per Soompi. The steamy and thrilling chemistry between its leads, Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung, earned them the 5th and 6th spots. The supernatural romance series has recently aired its 11th and 12th episodes. The average national rating of My Demon dipped to 3 percent last week.
Welcome to Samdalri hits all-time new high
After a slow start, the Korean drama starring Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun has recently achieved its highest viewership. The romantic drama reached its highest-ever ratings to date on January 7. According to Nielsen Korea, the most recent episode of Welcome to Samdalri broke previous ratings records with an average 9.8% national rating. As a result Shin Hye Sun and Ji Chang Wook, the lead actors claimed the second and third spot on the top buzzworthy list.
Korea-Khitan war rules the rating list
While facing off against the consistently strong Korea-Khitan War on KBS, tvN's Maestra: Strings of Truth gained momentum heading into its final week, with its nationwide ratings climbing to 5.4%. Korea-Khitan War maintained its grip on the top spot with a 10.0% average rating.
The following are the top 10 TV dramas that this week created the most buzz:
SBS My Demon
JTBC Welcome to Samdalri
KBS2 Korea-Khitan War
tvN Maestra: Strings of Truth
KBS2 The Matchmakers
MBC The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract
KBS2 Live Your Own Life
KBS2 The Elegant Empire
ENA Tell Me You Love Me
KBS2 Love Song for Illusion