Song Kang's My Demon remains buzzworthy despite ratings dip; Welcome to Samdalri sees a surge

Despite a brief ratings dip following a one-week hiatus, Song Kang's My Demon has reclaimed its top spot as the most buzzworthy drama. Meanwhile, Ji Chang Wook's Welcome to Samdalri achieved all-time high ratings, after The Story of Park's Marriage Contract’s finale. My Demon also retained a strong presence among the list of buzzworthy drama cast members. My Demon stars Kim Yoo Jung, Song Kang, Lee Sang Yi, and Kim Hae Sook.(Netflix)

Also read: BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin, bond as companion soldiers in new military photos: ‘Maknaes together’

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

My Demon reclaims the most buzzworthy spot

My Demon has secured the top position on Good Data Corporation's weekly list of the most buzzworthy TV dramas for four consecutive weeks as per Soompi. The steamy and thrilling chemistry between its leads, Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung, earned them the 5th and 6th spots. The supernatural romance series has recently aired its 11th and 12th episodes. The average national rating of My Demon dipped to 3 percent last week.

Also read: BTS' V makes Compose Coffee sales skyrocket in just 10 days, brand to go global

Welcome to Samdalri hits all-time new high

After a slow start, the Korean drama starring Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun has recently achieved its highest viewership. The romantic drama reached its highest-ever ratings to date on January 7. According to Nielsen Korea, the most recent episode of Welcome to Samdalri broke previous ratings records with an average 9.8% national rating. As a result Shin Hye Sun and Ji Chang Wook, the lead actors claimed the second and third spot on the top buzzworthy list.

Korea-Khitan war rules the rating list

While facing off against the consistently strong Korea-Khitan War on KBS, tvN's Maestra: Strings of Truth gained momentum heading into its final week, with its nationwide ratings climbing to 5.4%. Korea-Khitan War maintained its grip on the top spot with a 10.0% average rating.

The following are the top 10 TV dramas that this week created the most buzz:

SBS My Demon

JTBC Welcome to Samdalri

KBS2 Korea-Khitan War

tvN Maestra: Strings of Truth

KBS2 The Matchmakers

MBC The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract

KBS2 Live Your Own Life

KBS2 The Elegant Empire

ENA Tell Me You Love Me

KBS2 Love Song for Illusion