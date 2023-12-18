My Demon claims top buzz as Song Kang soars in popularity; Welcome to Samdalri climbs the ratings

K-dramas rating race has started to heat up with both My Demon and Welcome to Samdalri giving neck-to-neck competition to each other. Talking about the weekly rating, Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung’s supernatural rom-com claimed the throne as the most buzzworthy drama and actors last week. Tailing behind is Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun’s Welcome to Samdalri which recorded their highest ratings yet. Meanwhile, K-dramas such as Maestra: Strings of Truth and Live Your Own Life also saw a growth in their average national ratings with the release of the latest episodes. My Demon and Welcome to Samdalri weekly rating(SBS, JTBC)

My Demon clinches the most buzz-worthy drama of the week title

SBS's My Demon narrates the love tale of Demon Jeong Gu Won, on the verge of losing all his demonic power, and chaebol heiress Do Do Hee, who is falsely accused of murder. The K-drama is aired every Friday and Saturday on SBS and is also available on Netflix. My Demon peaked at number one on Good Data Corporation's weekly list of TV dramas generating the most buzz, marking the show's highest position since its premiere.

Song Kang becomes the most buzzworthy actor of the week

Owing to the soaring popularity of My Demon and the chemistry between the leads, Song Kang emerged as the top buzzworthy actor of the week. Following the airing of its 7-8 episode, which offered love confessions and steamy moments between Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung, the SBS drama roared at the average rating.

Welcome to Samdalri hits all-time personal high rating

According to Nielsen Korea, the recent broadcast of episodes 5-6 of Welcome to Samdalri featuring Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun recorded a remarkable average nationwide rating of 8.295 percent for its sixth episode. This maintains the show's flawless trend of increasing viewership with each successive episode.

Maestra: Strings of Truth rose to the highest viewership rating

Led by Lee Young Ae, Lee Moo Saeng, and Hwang Bo Reum Beyol, Maestra: Strings of Truth achieved a new personal milestone, securing a nationwide average rating of 6.0 percent with its fourth episode.

Live Your Own Life breaks record in terms of average rating

With a record-breaking 18.8 percent, Live Your Own Life achieved an unparalleled peak that surpassed its previous best from the second episode. It has successfully become the most-watched Sunday show.

Korea Khitan War tops the rating list

Dominating the ratings chart from the very start is Korea Khitan War maintaining its average viewership rating of 9.6 percent. The show is receiving unprecedented success and love from the audience.