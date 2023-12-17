My Demon Ep 7-8 review: Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung’s steamy moment follows a sweet love confession

Name: My Demon MY DEMON STILLS

Cast: Kim Yoo Jung,Song Kang, Lee Sang Yi, Kim Hae Sook, and more

Airing date: 24th November

Streaming platforms:Netflix, SBS

Director: Kim Jang Han Kwon Da Som

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Number of episodes: 16 (airs every Friday-Saturday)

My Demon recap

Fueled by the beautiful OST by NewJeans', Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung set the stage for passion in episodes 7 and 8 of My Demon. Though their first kiss was a risk-taking spark, by the end of the episode, we had no idea that a passionate kiss awaited. After Jung Gu Won and Do Do Hee's unconventional contract wedding, their honeymoon period turned chaotic. Jung Gu Won happily moved into his wife's home only to getevicted on the first day due to bringing excessive belongings that didn't fit the house.The episode follows the lead’s quest to find the murderer of Ms. Ju however that ends up getting messy for the couple as they get framed.

My Demon 7-8 review

Episode 7 of the supernatural series sees a heart-fluttering shift toward rom-com territory, with fans swooning over the blossoming romance between the demon and his human love interest. However, shadows lurk beneath the surface. Jung Gu Won grapples with his waning powers and the theft of the demon book, hinting towards some bad fortune. Jin Ga becomes more envious as Jung Gu Won starts showing human traits as a result of a recurring dream that weakens his powers.

In episode 8, Do Do Hee saves Jung Gu Won from an attempted murder eventually risking her own life.Framed by her own family amidst a media frenzy, Do Do Hee finds herself under arrest. As chaos unfolds, a mysterious attacker targets Jung Gu Won, but Do Do Hee, channeling her newfound power, intervenes once more and saves her husband.

The Mirae Group heiress realizes that bad things are happening to the demon because of her. To stop it for good, she decides to quit the chairman position. Jung Gu Won is confused about her choice until Joo Seok Hun explains her thoughts.Jung Gu Won seeks her out, expressing his emotions with a passionate kiss that seals their connection.

My Demon heads right into the romantic plot

From an intimate bed moment to a passionate rainy day kiss, Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung are igniting fans' excitement with their sizzling chemistry. The show's progression is keeping viewers hooked, and the ratings are soaring. The central mystery lingers: Who is the villain in the show?