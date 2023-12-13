close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Tv / Ji Chang-wook reveals being fan of 3 Idiots and RRR; Shin Hye-sun talks about her love for curry, tandoori chicken

Ji Chang-wook reveals being fan of 3 Idiots and RRR; Shin Hye-sun talks about her love for curry, tandoori chicken

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 13, 2023 04:19 PM IST

Chang-wook said that he has been curious about India. The actor added that he is a huge fan of Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots as well as SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Actors Ji Chang-wook and Shin Hye-sun have opened up about their love for Indian films. Talking to The Hindu, Hye-sun also talked about Indian cuisines. She also said that K-pop and K-dramas are way more popular now than they were before. (Also Read | Exclusive: K-Pop group SUPERKIND on new album, working with AI, and their love for 3 Idiots)

Ji Chang-wook and Shin Hye-sun spoek about India.
Ji Chang-wook and Shin Hye-sun spoek about India.

Chang-wook, Hye-sun about Indian films

Chang-wook said that he has been curious about India. The actor added that he is a huge fan of Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots as well as SS Rajamouli’s RRR. “I’ve been moved by Indian movies like Black, My Name is Khan, and 3 Idiots. Although I’ve never been to India, I like curry and tandoori chicken. If I ever visit India, I’d love to get a taste of real Indian curry,” said Hye-sun.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Hye-sun on K-pop, K-dramas

She also said, “Thinking back over my career, K-pop, K-dramas, etc are way more popular now. Since both the audience and the market for K-dramas have expanded globally, I think the scope of viewing and thinking about the themes have also expanded. It is a good time to be an actor as the options for genres have also widened as well than the limited options one had before.”

About Chang-wook

Chang-wook rose to fame for playing the lead role of Dong-hae in daily drama series Smile Again (2010–2011). He has featured in Warrior Baek Dong-soo (2011), Empress Ki (2013–2014), Healer (2014–2015), The K2 (2016), Suspicious Partner (2017), Melting Me Softly (2019), Backstreet Rookie (2020), Lovestruck in the City (2020-2021), The Sound of Magic (2022), If You Wish Upon Me (2022), and The Worst of Evil (2023).

Chang-wook, Hye-sun's latest show

He is currently seen in Welcome to Samdal-ri (2023) with Hye-sun. It is a television series written by Kwon Hye-joo and directed by Cha Young-hoon. It airs on JTBC every Saturday and Sunday at 10.30 pm (KST). Set in Jeju Island, the story revolves around two childhood friends, Jo Yong-pil (Chang-wook) and Jo Sam-dal (Hye-sun). The show also stars Kim Mi-kyung, Seo Hyun-chul, Shin Dong-mi, Kang Mi-na and Kim Do-eun among others.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out