Ji Chang-wook reveals being fan of 3 Idiots and RRR; Shin Hye-sun talks about her love for curry, tandoori chicken

Chang-wook said that he has been curious about India. The actor added that he is a huge fan of Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots as well as SS Rajamouli’s RRR. “I’ve been moved by Indian movies like Black, My Name is Khan, and 3 Idiots. Although I’ve never been to India, I like curry and tandoori chicken. If I ever visit India, I’d love to get a taste of real Indian curry,” said Hye-sun.

Hye-sun on K-pop, K-dramas

She also said, “Thinking back over my career, K-pop, K-dramas, etc are way more popular now. Since both the audience and the market for K-dramas have expanded globally, I think the scope of viewing and thinking about the themes have also expanded. It is a good time to be an actor as the options for genres have also widened as well than the limited options one had before.”

About Chang-wook

Chang-wook rose to fame for playing the lead role of Dong-hae in daily drama series Smile Again (2010–2011). He has featured in Warrior Baek Dong-soo (2011), Empress Ki (2013–2014), Healer (2014–2015), The K2 (2016), Suspicious Partner (2017), Melting Me Softly (2019), Backstreet Rookie (2020), Lovestruck in the City (2020-2021), The Sound of Magic (2022), If You Wish Upon Me (2022), and The Worst of Evil (2023).

Chang-wook, Hye-sun's latest show

He is currently seen in Welcome to Samdal-ri (2023) with Hye-sun. It is a television series written by Kwon Hye-joo and directed by Cha Young-hoon. It airs on JTBC every Saturday and Sunday at 10.30 pm (KST). Set in Jeju Island, the story revolves around two childhood friends, Jo Yong-pil (Chang-wook) and Jo Sam-dal (Hye-sun). The show also stars Kim Mi-kyung, Seo Hyun-chul, Shin Dong-mi, Kang Mi-na and Kim Do-eun among others.

